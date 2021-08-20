Giuliani rips Biden over Afghanistan, says he’s not sure if Trump will run

NEW YORK — Rudy Giuliani seized on the Biden administration’s messy military pullout from Afghanistan, accusing the president of “negligence” and suggesting that President Donald Trump would have avoided the situation despite his past support for an even swifter exit.

The city’s ex-mayor, piling on President Joe Biden amid chaotic and deadly scenes in Kabul, said the U.S. had let down its allies. But the 77-year-old Republican met a rude reception as he addressed reporters outside his Upper East Side apartment building on Friday.

One passerby flashed a thumbs-down. Another, riding in a car, blurted out his window: “You’re a pig — you’re a rotten scum.” The man said Giuliani belongs in jail, adding an expletive, before driving off down 66th Street.

Giuliani’s home was raided by FBI agents in April as part of a criminal probe of his business dealings in Ukraine.

Undeterred by the hecklers, Giuliani continued to condemn Biden, whose moves in Afghanistan unleashed a swift Taliban takeover of the country.

“I have no doubt they wouldn’t have done it under Trump. None,” said Giuliani, who was sometimes drowned out by a nearby Mack truck during the news conference. “And I have no doubt that Trump would have readjusted his plans if they had gone wrong. Any responsible leader would have.”

The onetime mayor held up a map of Afghanistan, saying that the U.S. was giving up a vital strategic outpost. Two decades ago, Giuliani drew praise for his handling of the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, the stunning terrorist assault that prompted America’s invasion of Afghanistan.

In an address on Monday defending the evacuation, Biden noted that he inherited the plan from Trump and that his predecessor dramatically reduced the number of troops in Afghanistan.

After Trump lost to Biden in the November presidential election, Giuliani led a campaign in the media and the courts to discredit the results. In June, his law license was suspended by a panel of New York judges over the dangerous lies he spread on behalf of Trump.

Story continues

Giuliani reportedly was running out of money this summer, with Trump offering little help to cover his former attorney’s legal fees.

On Friday, Giuliani said he shared dinner with Trump last week and that he didn’t know if Trump would run again for the White House in 2024.

“I don’t know, he doesn’t know,” Giuliani said. “It’s too early.”

———