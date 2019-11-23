Giuliani Says Biden Documents to Be Released ‘If I Disappear’

(Bloomberg) -- Rudy Giuliani, a focus of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s foreign policy dealings in Ukraine, suggested on Twitter that he has dirt on the Biden family that would be released were he to get into trouble.

Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, also described as “sarcastic” a statement he made recently about having “an insurance policy” should he fall out of favor with the president.

That followed an interview with Fox News during which he was asked whether Trump might soon conclude that Giuliani is a liability, and throw him “under the bus.”

“This is ridiculous,” Giuliani, 75, said. “We are very good friends. He knows what I did was in order to defend him, not to dig up dirt on Biden.”

Without offering proof, Giuliani tweeted that he had “files in my safe about the Biden Family’s 4 decade monetizing” of the former vice president and senator’s office. “If I disappear, it will immediately appear.”

Giuliani’s tweet also referred to his “RICO chart.” Mentioning the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, the federal law aimed at prosecuting organized crime, may imply Giuliani still has information that’s not been released publicly from his days as a U.S. Attorney.

Also on Saturday Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor, said on Twitter that “the Mafia couldn’t kill me so NO, I am not worried about the swamp press.”

It was a busy day on social media for the former New York City mayor, who’s said to be under investigation for possible campaign finance violations and a failure to register as a foreign agent. He said, again without elaborating, that he “plans to bring out a massive pay-for-play scheme under the Obama administration that will devastate the Democrat Party.”

During two weeks of impeachment hearings Giuliani was mentioned multiple times by State Department officials testifying on whether Trump improperly withheld military aid to Ukraine. Two of Giuliani’s associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were charged in October in a campaign finance scheme.

