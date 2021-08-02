Giuliani says he’s happy to go to jail, but proclaims he is innocent

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stuti Mishra
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rudy Giuliani is facing an investigation by the FBI into whether he broke foreign lobbying laws in his dealings with Ukraine (AP)
Rudy Giuliani is facing an investigation by the FBI into whether he broke foreign lobbying laws in his dealings with Ukraine (AP)

Rudy Giuliani, who is being investigated for his work as a personal attorney for former US president Donald Trump, told an American news channel that he is “willing to go to jail”.

“I committed no crime,” Mr Giuliani said in an interview to NBC New York, when speaking about an investigation he faces by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) into allegations he broke foreign-lobbying laws in dealing with Ukraine and for failing to register as an agent for pro-Russian Ukrainians.

Mr Giuliani said he was frustrated after the FBI conducted searches at his home and office and said they were misguided and politically motivated.

“And if you think I did commit a crime, you’re probably really stupid because you don’t know who I am,” he said and added that he was working for then-President Trump as his lawyer at the time.

“Is the guy who put the mafia in jail, terrorists in jail, Ed Koch’s commissioners in jail, and the worst people on Wall Street — I’m not going to file [a form]? I mean, that’s just crazy,” he said.

“I am more than willing to go to jail if they want to put me in jail. And if they do, they’re going to suffer the consequences in heaven,” he said.

When asked why he would be willing to go to jail if he is not guilty, Mr Giuliani replied: “Because they lie, they cheat.”

Mr Giuliani said, in comparison to him, Democrats accused of serious wrongdoing, including New York governor Andrew Cuomo, had been tried with leniency.

“When you see the differences between the way Cuomo was treated and the way I’m treated, and you don’t realise there’s a very, very terrible distortion of justice. Because that’s not the only example,” he said.

He also answered questions about the Capitol riots, saying the protesters “did some destruction”.

“I believe 6 January was a crime. I believe they committed the crime of trespass. I believe they did some destruction,” he said.

Mr Giuliani subsequently had his law licenses suspended in New York and Washington DC for his involvement in propagating Mr Trump’s allegations about electoral fraud.

The two have reportedly had a fallout, according to the New York Times' Maggie Haberman, who claimed Mr Giuliani is “close to broke”.

On his legacy – which several feel has been tainted, especially after his involvement in trying to overturn the 2020 US election results – he believes he “will be vindicated”.

Read More

What election? California Democrats worry over recall apathy

EU slaps sanctions on Nicaraguan first lady, 7 others

Biden expands Afghan refugee scheme due to Taliban violence

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tokyo Olympics: Why do divers shower after every dive?

    Competitors can also be seen relaxing in pool deck jacuzzi

  • He Hired 2 Men to Kidnap His Wife. They Ended Up Drowning.

    Schanda Handley was at home with her daughter and a neighbor when two men showed up at the door, dressed in what looked like blue uniforms from an appliance store. They had a carpet steamer and asked Handley if they could demonstrate it for her. When she said no, the men forced their way into her house at gunpoint, put a hood over her head and handcuffed her and her neighbor, she said. Then they pushed Handley into a van and drove off, leaving Handley’s 14-year-old daughter and the neighbor behi

  • Death, Hazmat investigation under investigation near Boston hotel

    Police say there is an active death investigation-- with potentially hazardous materials-- near the Marriott Copley hotel. Emergency crews responded to a parking garage located at 110 Huntington Ave. just after 3:30 a.m. Officials say it is too early to tell if the death is considered suspicious.

  • A Trump supporter was arrested after a church prayer group member sent texts to the FBI that showed him inside the Capitol on January 6

    Glenn Allen Brooks texted selfies of himself inside the Capitol to a church prayer chat group, a DOJ criminal complaint said.

  • North Dakota man to stand trial in attack that killed 4

    It was one of the most gruesome mass killings in North Dakota history; four workers at a business who gathered early one morning for “coffee club” were slain in a matter of minutes. The ghastly 2019 scene that gripped Mandan, a community of 22,000 just outside the state capital of Bismarck, is set to be rehashed this week at the trial of Chad Isaak, a Navy veteran and chiropractor whose trailer home is managed by the business police say he “targeted.” Investigators say the evidence against Isaak is overwhelming, including clothing, handgun parts, a knife and used shell casings, surveillance footage, bank records, and Facebook and phone data.

  • Rudy Giuliani: If I Go to Jail, Those Who Put Me There ‘Will Suffer the Consequence in Heaven’ (Video)

    Rudy Giuliani told NBC New York that he is “more than willing to go to jail,” but if he does, those who put him there will “suffer the consequences in heaven.” Donald Trump’s former attorney has been the subject of a lengthy federal investigation into his dealings as an “unregistered lobbyist for Ukrainian” before the 2020 presidential election, an investigation that the former New York City major calls unlawful and politically motivated. In a new interview with NBC News 4’s Melissa Russo, Giuli

  • Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Are Trying to Put Him on Trial. Will a Judge Let Them?

    Glynn County Detention Center via APThe trial of three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is slated to begin in October. But if a Georgia Superior Court judge grants a series of requests made by attorneys for the defense, it will be Arbery who goes on trial.Lawyers for Gregory and Travis McMichael—the father and son, respectively, who chased down Arbery in their pickup truck before fatally shooting him three times at close range—filed a motion late last year requesting that Judge Timoth

  • High-ranking Democratic lawmaker in New Mexico House resigns amid allegations of fraud

    A high-ranking New Mexico Democratic state lawmaker has resigned amid a federal investigation into possible fraud, racketeering, illegal kickbacks and money laundering.Driving the news: Sheryl Williams Stapleton stepped down Friday as New Mexico's House majority leader, and from her seat, after state and federal authorities served subpoenas on an Albuquerque school district where Stapleton is employed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Stapleton works as d

  • Was Lizzie Borden a notorious killer or wrongly accused?

    Despite being acquitted of double murder, time and popular culture have forever cast Lizzie Borden as one of America's most notorious killers. Did she do it or not? "48 Hours" re-examines the case.

  • German court sets trial date for former Nazi guard, aged 100

    A German court has set a trial date for a 100-year-old man who is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on allegations he served as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp on the outskirts of Berlin during World War II. A spokeswoman for the Neuruppin state court said Monday that the trial is set to begin in early October. The suspect is alleged to have worked at the Sachsenhausen camp between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing.

  • A cruise passenger who assaulted two men during a drunken brawl at a buffet was sentenced to 21 months in jail

    A financial advisor was sentenced to 21 months in jail after being found guilty of two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm during a cruise.

  • Boston woman dies while hiking in Arizona

    The woman, who was in her 30s, was found near a home and authorities believe she might have been seeking help before she died.

  • Rudy Giuliani Is Reportedly Almost Broke And Trump's Shutting Him Out

    Trump’s former personal attorney is currently embroiled in a massive $1.3 billion lawsuit filed against him by Dominion Voting Systems.

  • Republicans will defend their Caesar but new revelations show Trump’s true threat

    The DoJ has dealt two blows and the 6 January committee is winding up for more. They know democracy is in dangerSidney Blumenthal: What did Jim Jordan know and when? Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One as lightning splits the sky at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, in August 2020. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images On Friday, Donald Trump received two more unwelcome reminders he is no longer president. Much as he and his minions chant “Lock her up” about Hillary Clinton and other enemies, i

  • GOP Rep. Paul Gosar's Siblings Tell Him To Resign: 'Have You No Sense Of Decency?'

    The far-right lawmaker's brothers and sister said in a blistering op-ed that he betrayed his family and his country.

  • Want to make Jim Jordan sing about the Capitol attack? Ask Jefferson Davis

    The Ohio Republican admits he spoke to Trump the day the Confederate flag flew in Congress. Aptly, the investigation of John Brown’s raid sets precedent for what must happen nextWhat did Jim Jordan know about the insurrection and when? Jim Jordan listens as Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters at the US Capitol. Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA The House select committee on the 6 January insurrection at the Capitol, according to chairman Bennie Thompson, should “not be reluctant” to include on its witne

  • Former Chicago Ald. Ed Vrdolyak sentenced to 18 months on tax evasion conviction

    Once-powerful former Chicago alderman Ed Vrdolyak has been sentenced for a tax evasion conviction, dating back to an alleged scheme in the 1990s.

  • Texas police release statement on shoot-out near Dallas captured in viral video

    A video of a February shoot-out between police officers and a citizen in a Dallas suburb has gone viral on […] The post Texas police release statement on shoot-out near Dallas captured in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 10 shot in brazen 'coordinated attack' in Queens

    An extensive crime scene remained in Queens Sunday morning at the site where 10 people were shot hours earlier on Saturday night. Police shut down five blocks of 37th Avenue while they investigated.

  • Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect

    Thanks to a reworked menu and long hours, Jeannie Kim managed to keep her San Francisco restaurant alive during the coronavirus pandemic. At the beginning of next year, California will begin enforcing an animal welfare proposition approved overwhelmingly by voters in 2018 that requires more space for breeding pigs, egg-laying chickens and veal calves. Unless the courts intervene or the state temporarily allows non-compliant meat to be sold in the state, California will lose almost all of its pork supply, much of which comes from Iowa, and pork producers will face higher costs to regain a key market.