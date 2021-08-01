Giuliani says he's willing to go to jail but those who put him there will have to suffer 'consequences in heaven'

Rudy Giuliani, personal lawyer to U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a "Save America Rally" near the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani said he's willing to go to jail but those who put him there would suffer "consequences in heaven."

Giuliani is entangled in legal woes over his work as Donald Trump's personal attorney.

Giuliani has denied he committed any crimes while working for Trump.

Rudy Giuliani, who faces legal jeopardy for his work as Donald Trump's personal attorney, said he has committed no crime but is "more than willing" to go to jail.

The former New York City mayor was interviewed last week by a local NBC News station about the forthcoming 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

In the interview, Giuliani veered off-topic to discuss more recent issues, including the federal investigation into allegations that he failed to register as an agent for pro-Russian Ukrainians while pushing damaging claims about President Joe Biden back in 2019.

Giuliani's bid to smear Biden and his son, Hunter, over their work in Ukraine resulted in Trump's first impeachment.

"I committed no crime," said Giuliani. "And if you think I did commit a crime, you're probably really stupid because you don't know who I am."

"As the guy who put the mafia in jail, terrorists in jail, put [former mayor] Ed Koch's commissioners in jail and the worst people on Wall Street, I'm not going to file [as an agent]?" Giuliani asked, referring to several of the most famous cases he pursued as a prosecutor before his political career.

He also said he was "more than willing to go to jail if they want to put me in jail. And if they do, they're going to suffer the consequences in heaven. I'm not. I didn't do anything wrong."

When asked why he would be willing to go to jail if he is not guilty, Giuliani replied, "Because they lie, they cheat."

He alleges that Democrats accused of serious wrongdoing, including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, had been given lenient treatment.

As Trump's personal attorney, Giuliani also spearheaded the former president's bid to overturn the result of last year's election.

Giuliani faces a multibillion-dollar lawsuit from election machines companies he falsely claimed had been part of a vast plot to deprive Trump of victory and has had his legal license revoked in New York and Washington DC for pushing Trump's voter fraud claims.

A series of damaging claims have emerged about Giuliani from recent books about Trump's last few months in power, with authors Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker writing that Giuliani was drunk on election night and urged Trump to "just say we won" with the results still uncertain in a series of swing states on election night.

In the interview, Giuliani was asked about the incendiary speech to Trump supporters he delivered just before the Capitol riot.

Though he said some rioters had broken the law, he rejected claims that he had helped incite the violence and rejected comparisons between the attack and 9/11.

"I believe Jan. 6 was a crime. I believe they committed the crime of trespass. I believe they did some destruction," he said of the rioters.

Giuliani also addressed claims that his legacy had been tainted over his work for Trump.

"I believe I will be vindicated," he said.

