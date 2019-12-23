Giuliani says investigators are 'jealous a**holes' and claims Soros is 'hardly a Jew' in rambling new interview

Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani has stirred anger online by claiming he is "more of a Jew" than 89-year-old Holocaust survivor George Soros.

Speaking to New York Magazine's Olivia Nuzzi in an interview published Monday, Mr Giuliani, who currently describes himself as President Donald Trump's personal attorney, claimed the Hungarian-American financier, philanthropist and progressive donor is "hardly a Jew".

"Soros is hardly a Jew. I’m more of a Jew than Soros is," said Mr Giuliani, who was raised Roman Catholic and attended Catholic schools in his youth.

"I probably know more about — he doesn’t go to church, he doesn’t go to religion — synagogue. He doesn’t belong to a synagogue, he doesn’t support Israel, he’s an enemy of Israel. He’s elected eight anarchist DA’s in the United States. He’s a horrible human being," Mr Giuliani continued before suggesting Mr Soros employs FBI agents and "controls" Marie Yovanovitch, the US foreign service officer who Mr Trump recalled from her post as America's ambassador to Kyiv at Mr Giuliani's request.

The former US Attorney for the Southern District of New York also took aim at the men and women currently working in the office he used to lead, which is reportedly investigating whether he violated campaign finance and foreign agent registration laws.

"They’re absolutely assholes if they’re investigating me,” he said, adding that those investigating him at his old office are "idiots" and "a Trump-deranged bunch of silly New York liberals".

“If they think I committed a crime, they’re out of their minds,” he said. “I’ve been doing this for 50 years. I know how not to commit crimes. And if they think I’ve lost my integrity, maybe they’ve lost theirs in their insanity over hating Trump with some of the things they did that I never would’ve tolerated when I was US Attorney."

Mr Giuliani added that allegedly those investigating him are doing so out of jealousy and in retaliation for his political differences.

"They’re all — they’re all knee-jerk, now logically impaired anti-Trump people," he said.