Giuliani says Trump's first reaction to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was to boast about the size of the crowd supporting him outside

President Donald Trump waves as he leaves a rally at Tucson International Airport in Tucson, Arizona on October 19, 2020. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani spoke told Newsmax about Trump's reaction to the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago.

Giuliani said Trump boasted about the size of the crowd of supporters outside of his home.

Trump's obsession with the crowds he draws follows a pattern that started in the early days of his presidency.

Rudy Giuliani said Trump's first reaction to the FBI's search of his Florida property at Mar-a-Lago was to comment on the size of the crowd of his supporters that had gathered outside in the aftermath.

Giuliani, a former New York mayor and longtime Trump ally, told Newsmax that Trump said the raid is "going to help me."

"You see the number of people in front of Mar-a-Lago already? This is gonna turn around, American people have common sense, they've gone too far now," Giuliani recalled Trump telling him.

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference for his son Andrew Giuliani, a Republican candidate for Governor of New York, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in New York. Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Trump's obsession with crowd size dates back to the earliest days of his presidency when his administration made false claims about the size of the crowd at his inauguration.

Then, in the final days of his presidency, Trump's concern with the size of the crowd at his speech on January 6 led him to demand security let armed spectators through the metal detectors, according to testimony by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

Hutchinson told the House panel investigating the Capitol riot that Trump was "concerned" about the TV cameras' shot of the area not being filled with people.

The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's home on August 8 in search of classified documents Trump allegedly took to Mar-a-Lago after leaving office.

In the days since, Trump and the Department of Justice agreed to unseal documents relating to the search, which show that the feds are investigating whether Trump broke three federal laws relating to the handling of classified information, including the Espionage Act.

Read the original article on Business Insider