Giuliani seeks to limit what feds see on his electronics

LARRY NEUMEISTER
·2 min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani wants to limit what federal investigators can see on his electronic devices to dates specified on search warrants that resulted in raids on his residence and office, according to a former federal judge appointed to oversee disputes over what criminal prosecutors get to look at.

Barbara Jones, a former Manhattan judge, filed a one-page order on Wednesday in Manhattan federal court that invites lawyers on both sides of the dispute to make their legal arguments over the issue by Sept. 8 before a federal judge who appointed her as special master decides the issue. The date-range on the warrants, which remain sealed, was not specified in the order.

Investigators are probing Giuliani’s interactions with Ukrainian figures to see if he violated a law governing lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities.

Jones was appointed to ensure prosecutors do not see materials protected by attorney-client and other privileges that were seized in the late-April raids on ex-President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney.

Federal agents seized 18 electronic devices from Giuliani’s residence and his firm, Giuliani Partners LLC. They’ve returned at least 11 devices belonging to Giuliani but have said seven more devices belonging to Giuliani and others at his firm required more time to unlock without access to passcodes.

Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and one-time presidential candidate, has not been charged with a crime. He has said all of his activities in Ukraine were conducted on behalf of Trump. At the time, Giuliani was leading a campaign to press Ukraine for an investigation into Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, before Biden was elected president.

Prosecutors through a spokesperson declined to comment.

Lawyers for Giuliani did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

