Giuliani sued again by election workers over latest false claims

Two Georgia poll workers have filed a new lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani, days after winning a $148m (£116m) defamation case against him.

Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss allege that Mr Giuliani continued to lie when he repeated false claims mid-trial that "they were engaged in changing votes".

The mother-daughter pair are seeking an injunction to bar Mr Giuliani from making further false statements about them.

"It must stop," the suit demands.

An attorney for Mr Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The new lawsuit claims that Mr Giuliani "has engaged in, and is engaging in, a continuing course of repetitive false speech and harassment".

They added in their filing that his "wrongful conduct was extreme and outrageous, and it was calculated to cause harm to Ms Freeman and Ms Moss".

The two women previously filed a defamation case against Mr Giuliani, who was found liable for spreading lies that the poll workers had tampered with votes during the 2020 election.

A jury ultimately ordered Mr Giuliani to pay the women $148m (£116m) in damages..

During the trial, Mr Giuliani insisted numerous times that he told the truth about the women and reiterated falsehoods about them. These statements are the source of the new lawsuit.

"Of course I don't regret it," Mr Giuliani told reporters on 11 December. "I told the truth. They were engaged in changing votes."

In another instance on 15 December, he said his statements "were supportable and are supportable today".

The women's new lawsuit notes several other instances where Mr Giuliani made allegedly defamatory statements during and after the trial, including in right-wing media appearances.

Last week, a Washington, DC jury heard hours of painful testimony from Ms Moss about the fallout of those claims. She testified that she and her mother were subjected to violent and racist threats that made them fear for their lives.

Mr Giuliani did not testify during the trial, but Judge Beryl Howell, who presided over the case, warned his attorneys that his remarks could be defamatory.