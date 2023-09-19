Giuliani sued over $1.4 million in unpaid legal fees

Andrew Goudsward
·2 min read
3
FILE PHOTO: Rudy Giuliani exits U.S. District Court after a hearing in a defamation suit against him in Washington

By Andrew Goudsward

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Rudy Giuliani is facing a lawsuit that claims the former New York mayor owes a law firm nearly $1.4 million in unpaid legal fees connected to his work as Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

New York law firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron said Giuliani has paid only $214,000 of nearly $1.6 million in legal expenses and fees he racked up between November 2019 and July 2023, according to a complaint filed on Monday in New York state court.

Robert Costello, a partner at the firm, represented Giuliani in probes by federal and state prosecutors into Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, an investigation into Giuliani’s business and political activities in Ukraine, and a U.S. House panel’s inquiry into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the complaint.

The firm also helped coordinate Giuliani’s defense in various civil lawsuits and attorney disciplinary proceedings, according to the lawsuit.

Giuliani said in a statement that the law firm's bill "is way in excess to anything approaching legitimate fees.”

"I can't express how personally hurt I am by what Bob Costello has done," he said.

Giuliani has faced mounting legal challenges since helping to lead Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election with discredited claims of voter fraud.

He was charged last month along with Trump and 17 others in a sprawling racketeering case brought by prosecutors in Georgia. Costello is not part of Giuliani’s defense team in that case. Giuliani has pleaded not guilty.

He is also listed as an uncharged co-conspirator in a federal indictment brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith charging Trump with conspiring to subvert the 2020 election results.

Giuliani has struggled to pay his growing legal bills, according news reports. Trump, the front runner for the Republican nomination in 2024, hosted a fundraiser at his New Jersey golf club this month to help Giuliani cover his legal costs.

The Giuliani complaint seeks payment with interest on the unpaid legal fees and funds to cover the cost of attorneys’ work on the lawsuit.

(Reporting by Andrew Goudsward; Editing by Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • Trump legal news brief: 19 plead not guilty in Georgia; requests for fines, delay in New York

    A busy day at the courthouse was avoided in Atlanta, and a civil case against the Trump Organization moves forward in New York.

  • Trump legal brief: Giuliani turns himself in, Mar-a-Lago employee changes testimony

    Former New York Mayor turned Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani turned himself in for arrest and processing at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Wednesday for his alleged role in the plot to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

  • Trump formally booked in Georgia election fraud case: Full coverage

    Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in to authorities Thursday night at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he will be booked on charges stemming from his attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

  • Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings

    Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!

  • International Criminal Court says hackers accessed its systems

    The International Criminal Court (ICC) has said it experienced a cyberattack last week after hackers accessed its internal systems. The ICC, headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, is the only permanent war crimes tribunal. Established in 2002, the court is currently investigating crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

  • UK opens new chapter in digital regulation as parliament passes Online Safety Bill

    Controversial UK legislation that brings in a new regime of content moderation rules for online platforms and services -- establishing the comms watchdog Ofcom as the main Internet regulator -- has been passed by parliament today, paving the way for Royal Assent and the Online Safety Bill becoming law in the coming days. Speaking during the bill's final stages in the House of Lords, Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay reiterated that the government's intention for the legislation is "to make the UK the safest place in the world to be online, particularly for children". The legislation empowers Ofcom to levy fines of up to 10% (or up to £18M whichever is higher) of annual turnover for violations of the regime.

  • 'Covers my bum': This 'slimming' sweater is down to $24 — that's more than 50% off

    Get ready for fall with this effortless, chic and extremely cozy sweater.

  • Mets closer Edwin Diaz won't pitch for Mets in 2023: 'It's too risky'

    Edwin Diaz may have been able to come back and pitch if the Mets were competitive, but since they've been horrendous the team doesn't believe it's worth the risk.

  • ZayZoon, which lends employees money for a fee, raises $34.5M

    ZayZoon, a fintech firm that got its start charging employees $5 to get paid sooner, has raised $34.5 million in a Series B round co-led by Framework and EDC with participation from ATB Financial. CEO Darcy Tuer says that the funds, which bring ZayZoon's total raised to $75 million, will be put toward "doubling down" on ZayZoon's growth and accelerating the development of new features on its product roadmap. Tuer co-founded Calgary-based ZayZoon with Tate Hackert and Jamie Ha in 2014.

  • Colorado's dramatic win over Colorado State is the most-watched game of 2023 so far

    The game drew an average of over 9 million viewers despite starting at 10 p.m. ET.

  • Cato Networks, valued at $3B, lands $238M ahead of its anticipated IPO

    Cato Networks, the Tel Aviv-based startup that packages software-defined networking, managed cybersecurity and global backbone services into a single offering, today announced that it raised $238 million in an equity investment that values the company at over $3 billion. LightSpeed Venture Partners led the round with participation from Adams Street Partners, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Sixty Degree Capital and Singtel Innov8, bringing Cato's total raised to $770 million. "Cato will use the new funds to scale its organization in three key areas," Shlomo Kramer, Cato's founder and CEO, told TechCrunch in an email interview.

  • Amazon adds RFID support to Just Walk Out stores for 'softline' products like clothing

    The technology is rolling out in select sports stadiums.

  • HiddenLayer raises $50M for its AI-defending cybersecurity tools

    HiddenLayer, a security startup focused on protecting AI systems from adversarial attacks, today announced that it raised $50 million in a funding round co-led by M12 and Moore Strategic Ventures with participation from Booz Allen Hamilton, IBM, Capital One and TenEleven. Bringing the company's total raised to $56 million, the new funds will be put toward supporting HiddenLayer's go-to-market efforts, expanding its headcount from 50 employees to 90 by the end of the year and further investing in R&D, co-founder and CEO Chris Sestito told TechCrunch via email. "We're scaling quickly to meet market demand for our machine learning security platform which is coming from all industries across the globe."

  • Darrow raises $35M for an AI that parses public documents for class action lawsuit potential

    Now, an AI-based startup that's tapping into those facts for its own business is announcing a round of funding. Darrow -- which has developed an AI-based data engine that ingests large amounts of publicly-available documents to search for class action litigation potential across areas like data privacy violations and environmental contamination -- has raised $35 million. The funding is coming in the wake of a strong run in the last couple of years: Darrow says that active cases that were started as a result of its data insights currently total around $10 billion in claims.

  • Microsoft AI researchers mistakenly leaked 38TB of company data

    A Microsoft AI research team that uploaded training data on GitHub in an effort to offer other researchers open-source code and AI models for image recognition inadvertently exposed 38TB of personal data.

  • MigRun wants to simplify the process of immigrating to a new country

    Two year ago, after Vlad Shipilov, a Russian immigrant, moved to Portugal, his business visa was denied because his lawyer wasn't aware of certain requirements pertaining to visa applications originating from Russia. It ultimately took $16,000, joining immigration groups on Telegram and Facebook and the help of a Portugal-based friend to secure Shipilov his visa -- and residency. Shipilov quickly came to realize that his experience wasn't unique.

  • Google's Bard AI can tap the company's apps — and your personal data — for better responses

    The Bard AI will now be able to access YouTube, Docs, Map, Lens and a slew of other Google apps as well as your personal Workspace data (with permission).

  • Outschool launches an AI-powered tool to help teachers write progress reports

    Outschool, the online learning platform that offers kid-friendly academic and interest-based classes, announced today the launch of its AI Teaching Assistant, a tool for tutors to generate progress reports for their students. The platform – mainly popular for its small group class offerings -- also revealed that it’s venturing into one-on-one tutoring, putting it in direct competition with companies like Varsity Tutors, Tutor.com and Preply. Outschool partnered with OpenAI to power the AI Teaching Assistant, co-founder and CEO of Outschool Amir Nathoo, told TechCrunch.

  • YC says visa challenges hampering participation of international founders

    More than a record half of the S23 startups focus on AI applications, highlighting a dominant trend we can expect in the coming years. The S23 is remarkable for at least one more reason: only one firm in the batch hails from India/Southeast Asia, according to YC's official directory. The declining participation of Indian and Southeast Asian startups in Y Combinator is slowly becoming a trend.

  • IFC leads $5M extension round in Ivorian SaaS e-commerce platform ANKA

    ANKA, an Ivorian SaaS e-commerce platform for African businesses, has raised $5 million. The pre-Series A extension round is a mix of equity and debt; last January, ANKA, formerly Afrikrea, raised $6.2 million. In a statement, ANKA said it will use the fresh investment to strengthen product development and expand services, particularly in its key markets: Nigeria, Kenya and the U.S.