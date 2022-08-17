Giuliani to testify in Georgia criminal probe into 2020 U.S. election

Rudy Giuliani arrives at a courthouse in Atlanta
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rudy Giuliani
    Rudy Giuliani
    American attorney, businessman and politician, former mayor of New York City
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    President of the United States since 2021

(Reuters) - Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's onetime personal lawyer, arrived at an Atlanta courthouse on Wednesday to testify in a Georgia criminal probe examining attempts by the former U.S. president and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results.

Giuliani, who helped lead Trump's election challenges, was due to testify before a special grand jury in Fulton County after a judge ordered him to comply with a subpoena. His lawyers say he will refuse to answer questions that violate attorney-client privilege.

The former New York City mayor, 78, appeared before Georgia state lawmakers in December 2020, echoing Trump's false conspiracy theories about stolen ballots and urging them not to certify Democratic President Joe Biden's victory over the Republican Trump.

"It's a grand jury and grand juries, as I recall, are secret," Giuliani told CNN on his arrival at the courthouse, when asked to comment on his testimony. "They ask the questions and we'll see."

The Fulton County probe began after a January 2021 recorded phone call in which Trump urged the state's top election official to "find" enough votes to alter the outcome. The former president has asserted falsely that he won Georgia, as well as the 2020 presidential contest.

The special grand jury was convened in May at the request of county District Attorney Fani Willis.

Giuliani, a former crime-fighting U.S. Attorney, was among several Trump advisers and lawyers who received subpoenas from the grand jury last month, including U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub, editing by Ross Colvin and Howard Goller)

Recommended Stories

  • Giuliani facing grand jury in Georgia 2020 election probe

    Rudy Giuliani faced a special grand jury Wednesday under a judge's order to appear before the panel investigating attempts by former President Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. News cameras swarmed Giuliani as he stepped out of a limousine Wednesday morning with his attorney, Robert Costello, and walked up the steps into the Fulton County courthouse in Atlanta. Giuliani told reporters that he wouldn't talk about his testimony.

  • Elon Musk featured at Kevin McCarthy’s GOP retreat in Wyoming

    Billionaire Elon Musk spoke at a Republican retreat hosted by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in Wyoming on Tuesday. The event came on the same day that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the former No. 3 House Republican, lost a primary challenge to Harriet Hageman, who was supported by former President Trump and McCarthy. A source…

  • Key insider: 2 men were 'very eager' to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

    Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 were “very eager” to move forward with the plan and expressed no reluctance, a key witness testified Wednesday. Ty Garbin also downplayed the influence of two FBI informants who trained with the group, saying he couldn't recall them suggesting that Whitmer should be kidnapped. “Not that I saw, no,” Garbin told jurors in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

  • Giuliani appears before Georgia grand jury investigating Trump

    Trump's former personal attorney is a target of the probe examining whether Trump interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections.

  • Ex-Aide: ‘Nervous’ Rudy Giuliani Has 1 Move Left As Target In Criminal Probe

    The former New York City mayor "knows he lied" and has backed himself into a corner ahead of this week's grand jury appearance.

  • U.S. court vacates decision to block federal oil, gas leasing pause

    A U.S. circuit judge on Wednesday vacated a lower court's decision to block the Biden administration's pause on new oil and gas leasing on federal land and waters - a key piece of the president's climate change strategy - and sent the case back to that court for further proceedings. The judge, who serves on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, vacated the Louisiana district court decision to block the Interior Department's leasing pause after Louisiana and a dozen states sued the administration established arguing that they would suffer injury from the policy.

  • Under judge's order, Giuliani testifies in Georgia 2020 election investigation

    Attorneys for Rudolph W. Giuliani had tried to delay his appearance before the special grand jury in Georgia on health grounds.

  • Colorado judge orders Trump legal adviser to appear in Georgia probe

    A Colorado judge has ordered attorney Jenna Ellis to travel to testify before the Georgia special grand jury investigating whether former President Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. Judge Gregory Lammons of Colorado’s 8th Judicial District approved a request to compel Ellis to travel from her Colorado home to Georgia…

  • Canton police investigate after 36-year-old found dead in downtown parking lot

    Canton police and the Stark County Coroner's Office are looking into the death of a man found in parking lot around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

  • Rudy Giuliani set to testify in Georgia election probe

    Today, Donald Trump's former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is set to testify before a special Georgia grand jury looking into efforts by the former president and his allies to overturn the 2020 election. Chief national affairs and Justice correspondent Jeff Pegues reports.

  • Will Wyoming vote out Liz Cheney?

    Liz Cheney’s opposition to former president Donald Trump has left her fighting to hold on to Wyoming's only House seat which she has held for three terms. (Aug. 15)(AP video by Haven Daley)

  • Man who paid $120K for recount of Kansas abortion amendment calls election system ‘broken’

    A partial recount of the “Value Them Both” amendment cost nearly $120,000. Kansas Republican Assembly President Mark Gietzen paid that tab to the Secretary of State’s Office on a number of different credit cards.

  • Mark Ruffalo Confirms She-Hulk Will Be In Future 'Avengers' Films

    Despite Kevin Feige saying that some of Marvel Studios' Disney+ projects would be within their own...

  • Judge: Lebanon can't intervene in suit and can't be sued

    A judge on Monday denied a family's attempt to sue Lebanon on allegations that the country's security agency kidnapped and tortured their family member before he died in the U.S., and that the agency could not intervene in the case. Amer Fakhoury, a Lebanese American man, died in the United States in August 2020 at age 57 from stage 4 lymphoma. The family had sought to expand the lawsuit to also target Lebanon.

  • The disappearing island: Leaving a beloved, disaster-threatened home

    Some families in Isle de Jean Charles, La., can trace their roots on the island back more than 150 years, but rising sea levels due to climate change have all but swallowed up the land. In 2016, a first-of-its-kind program unveiled by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the state $48.3 million to resettle members of the Jean Charles Choctaw Nation to higher ground. However, a year-long study by Columbia Journalism Investigations, the Center for Public Integrity and Type Investigations reveals that the program has struggled to fulfill its promise. Watch as longtime residents reflect on life on the disappearing island.

  • Split within Russian-led forces threatens to blunt Russian war effort, says ISW

    Another case of a refusal of fighters from Moscow’s sham “Luhansk People’s Republic” (“LPR”) to fight in Donetsk Oblast may indicate that proxy troops might not fully support the Kremlin’s expansive invasion plans, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its Aug. 15 report.

  • Paulina Porizkova, 57, Claps Back at Surgeon Who Said Her Face Needs ‘Fixing’

    Paulina Porizkova responded to a cosmetic surgeon who said her face needs “fixing” on Instagram. The star, 57, admitted she has had some procedures in the past.

  • Trump is struggling to find good lawyers who are still willing to represent him: WaPo report

    A prominent Republican lawyer told The Post that "everyone is saying no" to representing Donald Trump in his many legal cases.

  • Trump legal adviser ordered to testify in Ga. election probe

    A judge in Colorado on Tuesday ordered a legal adviser for former President Donald Trump's campaign to travel to Georgia to testify before a special grand jury that's looking into whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Judge Gregory Lammons in Fort Collins, Colorado, made the decision after holding a hearing on a request from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to compel testimony from attorney Jenna Ellis. Prosecutors are interested in Ellis's role in helping to coordinate and plan legislative hearings in Georgia and others states where false allegations of election fraud were pushed, according to testimony in court.

  • Michael Cohen's advice for Trump's current legal team: 'Lawyer up'

    "Lawyer up, you're going to need representation," Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, told Insider as Trump's team deals with a DOJ investigaiton.