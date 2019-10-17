Giuliani Ukraine associate had checkered past even before indictment

On Oct. 25, 2008, the owner of a property in Florida in which Lev Parnas had been living told Parnas to leave. When the men began to argue and the owner told Parnas he would call the police, Parnas told the man, "If you call the cops, they are not going to find you ever," according to a petition for a restraining order filed by the landlord in Miami-Dade county court and obtained by POLITICO.

Three days later, the men met to discuss the matter again. According to the petition, Parnas held a gun to the man’s head and said, "This is my last warning to you," then got into his car, a dark blue Porsche Cayenne, and drove off. Three days after that, on Halloween, the police seized from Parnas a .38 revolver, a 9mm pistol, an automatic pistol, and a .40-caliber Glock pistol, according to a court motion filed later by Parnas seeking return of the firearms.

The condo at the heart of the dispute was on the 42nd floor of Trump Palace in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

Parnas denied threatening his landlord, and the man’s petition was dismissed without prejudice for lack of evidence, but the allegations represent just one of several odd links between the man now facing federal criminal charges and the president of the United States -- and just one of several disturbing chapters from Parnas’s past.

Before he accompanied Rudy Giuliani to the National Cathedral for George H.W. Bush’s funeral and posted online about dining at the White House with President Donald Trump, Parnas lived a checkered life, often working with fraudsters and others tied to organized crime. As Parnas and one of his alleged co-conspirators heads to arraignment next Wednesday on charges of manipulating the American political system at the behest of foreigners, the ease with which he was able to buy his way into Trump’s inner circle provides an alarming indicator of the integrity of that system.

A lawyer for Parnas, John Dowd, did not respond to a request for comment. On Saturday, Dowd told a POLITICO reporter he was “not going to respond” to any future questions about Parnas, who faces a slew of campaign finance charges. This account was pieced together through interviews, Florida public records, long-forgotten news stories and press releases.

Born in Ukraine in 1972 and raised in Brooklyn, Parnas has told the New Yorker that he worked for a realtor selling units in Trump buildings as a teenager. He’s spent his adult life in Florida, where over a 20-year period he provided 21 different business addresses for at least 16 different ventures. One of them, the PC Edge Foundation, registered to the same Trump Palace address as the episode involving the gun, proclaimed its mission was “to raise funding and awareness to various charity organizations. Our main focus is to eliminate illiteracy.” It was shut down after 17 months.

It was also just one of many obscure forays in Florida business that now are getting a second look as Parnas heads to court on federal criminal charges while also serving as a central figure in the House-led Trump impeachment investigation. In 1999, Parnas appeared in the state’s corporate records listed with a Boca Raton address as a director of Program Trading Corp. Among the other four directors was a Staten Island man, Mitchell Reisman, who remained in business with Parnas through at least 2003. Parnas also named Reisman as a director of one of his own businesses, Aaron Investment Corp. But in 2004, Reisman pleaded guilty in New Jersey to theft by deception and securities fraud for activities that were unrelated to Program Trading Corp. but nonetheless dated to the period of his business partnership with Parnas. Later, Resiman was sentenced to 51 months in prison for another fraud scheme that dated back to 2003 and was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York.

Some of Parnas’s escapades were relatively harmless. In 2002, he was among a group of Miami Heat ticket-holders sued by the basketball team for failing to pay on multi-season, six-figure contracts for premium seats. At the time, Parnas told the Miami Herald he had stopped paying because the team wasn’t living up to its end of an agreement that included a verbal promise to have a player hand him a signed team basketball at center court during halftime of a game in 2000. When that did not happen, Parnas told the paper, “It made me look like a fool in front of my clients.”