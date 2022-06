Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Lev Parnas, a onetime associate of Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, was sentenced to 20 months in prison on Wednesday for violating U.S. campaign finance laws during the 2018 elections and for wire fraud conspiracy. Parnas, 50, was convicted in October of seeking funds from Russian businessman Andrey Muraviev to donate to candidates Parnas believed could help secure licenses to operate cannabis businesses. The jury in federal court in Manhattan also found that Parnas had concealed that he and former associate Igor Fruman were the true source of a donation to a group supporting Trump, a Republican.