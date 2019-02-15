Givaudan SA (VTX:GIVN): What Are The Future Prospects?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Givaudan SA’s (VTX:GIVN) latest earnings update in December 2018 signalled that the business faced a slight headwind with earnings deteriorating from CHF720m to CHF663m, a change of -7.9%. Below is my commentary, albeit very simple and high-level, on how market analysts perceive Givaudan’s earnings growth outlook over the next couple of years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Market analysts’ consensus outlook for this coming year seems buoyant, with earnings growing by a robust 17%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates reaching double digit 30% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting CHF941m by 2022.

While it’s helpful to understand the growth rate each year relative to today’s value, it may be more valuable to evaluate the rate at which the company is growing every year, on average. The benefit of this method is that we can get a better picture of the direction of Givaudan’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 10%. This means that, we can anticipate Givaudan will grow its earnings by 10% every year for the next few years.

Next Steps:

For Givaudan, I’ve compiled three important factors you should further examine:

