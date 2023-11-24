What gives? Miami gives. Our generosity set another record on Give Miami Day | Opinion

Happy Thanksgiving Day, Miami.

What should we be thankful for this year? Your generosity, which was on display last week. You killed it. Yes, pass the mashed potatoes.

This year’s Give Miami Day was another remarkable demonstration of the philanthropic spirit that defines this community.

Give Miami Day organizers announced that, because of the generosity of almost 47,000 donors, they collected $34 million, breaking the record of $33 million set in 2021. The Miami Foundation’s goal this year simply was to exceed the $30 million collected in 2022.

But donations blasted past that goal by $4 million — proof we are not just about flash and glitter and corruption and scams.

The Miami Herald Editorial Board tips its collective hat to all who gave and to the Miami Foundation for its visionary way of helping nonprofits.

Give Miami Day is an annual 24-hour online giving event that raises money for small local charities and nonprofit organizations in Miami-Dade, which are listed on its website. Coordinated by the Miami Foundation, the event takes place in November each year and includes an “early giving” period and a 24-hour donation marathon on a single designated day, which was last Thursday.

By surpassing all previous fundraising records, Miami residents have shown their profound commitment to lifting each other up. Here’s the gem: More Miami residents than ever stepped up and donated money. There were also matching donations. Nice.

During what are hard economic times for many, this unprecedented outpouring of support from individuals, families, companies and organizations will allow nonprofit partners in the trenches, helping those of us who are less fortunate.

This money will go where it is most needed.

Miami Foundation CEO Rebecca Fishman Lipsey summed it up best: “This was the biggest, boldest day of giving in our community’s history,” she told the Miami Herald. “We saw increases not only in dollars raised but in the number of participants and donations are given. What a proud and important accomplishment for Miami. “

Absolutely.

The money will strengthen community causes, including feeding the hungry through food banks, mentoring youth, fueling the arts and protecting the environment — all these nonprofits have a heftier bank account now and can focus on their mission..

Miami proved that when challenged to give back on a grand scale, there are no limits to what it can accomplish through collective action and compassion. It doesn’t matter how divided or diverse we can be. When it counts, Miamians raise a hand, a powerful reminder of our city’s heart for creating positive change.

For the second straight year, Achieve Miami came out on top, raising $2.86 million from more than 580 donors. Achieve Miami is a nonprofit dedicated to closing opportunity gaps for students in Miami-Dade.

In a statement, founder Leslie Miller Saiontz said the money raised will help the organization continue to close gaps “within Miami’s educational ecosystem and create a more sustainable and equitable community.”

“This is excellent. We should be most proud of this — for all the talk about how Miami is all selfish flash, nice to see many of us do care for our fellow citizens.”

Truth.

Visit givemiamiday.org to see how other nonprofits did.