Giving back to the community: Volunteers haul tons of garbage out of the Pines

Dec. 12—TRAVERSE CITY — Pushing an abandoned shopping cart filled with garbage down a well-worn path in the Pines, Munson Medical Center physician Dr. Glen MacPherson pondered a question about why he had volunteered to pick up trash in the city's largest homeless encampment on a frigid Monday morning.

"You see things in here that you don't see every day," he said. "It reminds you of the plight of your fellow man. This is a way to give back to the community."

Imbued with a spirit of community service, MacPherson and about 50 other volunteers and city employees swarmed the tent city that lines the Men's Trail along Division Street. They were backed by a city garbage truck and several front-end loaders, which were deployed to help the volunteers haul a fetid stew of garbage out of the Pines.

Workers included Traverse City police officers, city Parks & Recreation staff and volunteers from Safe Harbor, Goodwill Northern Michigan, Harm Reduction Michigan, Boardman River Clean Sweep and other organizations.

City staff included Police Lt. Pete Simerson and Parks & Recreation Superintendent Michelle Hunt, who cheerfully raked garbage into piles that other volunteers shoveled into 55-gallon trash bags.

Simerson and Hunt said they were grateful for the volunteers who showed up on a 30-degree morning and for GFL, which has staged a dumpster along Eleventh Street and has been emptying it, at no charge, three days a week.

Included among MacPherson's classification of things you don't see every day were biohazards, such as discarded syringes and human waste, the odor of which permeated a few of the campsites. Because of incidents of vandalism, there have been no porta-potties in the Pines since the summer, forcing homeless residents to use their campsites and the wetlands near Kids Creek as a public toilet.

"They just don't last very long," Hunt lamented when asked about the absence of porta-potties in the Pines. "They get destroyed" and vendors refuse to service them, she said.

Also assisting with Monday's cleanup was Ryan Hannon, Goodwill's community engagement officer. Although residents of the Pines weren't helping with the cleanup, Hannon said some of them pushed garbage into mounds to make removal a little easier.

Noting that the city's homeless shelter, Safe Harbor, has been near, or at, capacity, Hannon said some Pines residents use the shelter on occasion but still maintain their campsites at the Pines so they have somewhere to go for the night if the shelter is full.

He estimated that about 20 homeless men and women will spend the entire winter in the Pines.

"It's not easy," Hannon said. "It takes a lot of hard work to survive out here."