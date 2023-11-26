Giving back during the holiday season: What you need to know to lend a helping hand

Each year, the holiday season entices people to find ways to give back to those in need.

Volunteering increases by 50% during the holiday season. Many factors play a role in people's desire to give back to their community which could include religious reasons, values or personal fulfillment according to UT Dallas Magazine.

If you are looking to give back but finding it hard to know where to start, there are many options.

Volunteering at homeless shelters

During the holidays, homeless shelters around the country are in need of more volunteers. Many shelters could use the extra set of helping hands to accommodate the influx of people in need of food and shelter as the weather is typically colder during the holidays.

In 2022, the Department of Housing and Development's Annual Homelessness Assessment Report estimated that 582,000 people experienced homelessness in the U.S.

Here are the top 5 U.S states with the highest percentage of homeless people according to the Annual Homelessness Assessment Report.

State Percentage California 67.3% Mississippi 63.6% Hawaii 62.7% Oregon 61.7% Arizona 59.2%

Homeless Crisis in the U.S: More cities and states make homeless encampments a crime, leaving low-income people with few options

Charitable giving

Around the holiday season, many see it as an opportunity to give to charities.

According to statistics on Double The Donation's website, Americans gave $499.33 billion dollars to charity in 2022.

There are hundreds and thousands of charitable organizations in the U.S that help those in need.

Below are a just a few to keep in mind if you're in the giving spirit this holiday season.

Toys for Tots

Around Christmas, some families have difficulty providing Christmas gifts for their children. Gifting toys to children for some families could be difficult due to rising inflation. Last year, 69% of families saw a rise in Christmas gifts for that year, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve. Their mission is to collect and distribute toys to the less fortunate during the holiday season.

The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing mental health programs and crisis intervention to LGBTQ+ youth.

LGBTQ+ teens are four times more likely to attempt suicide. Donating to the Trevor Project can help them continue their mission to advocate for LGBTQ+ teens.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is a leading pediatric treatment and research facility focused on treating pediatric diseases, mostly childhood cancer patients. Families are able to reach out to St. Jude to have their treatment, travel, housing and food expenses taken care of because of donations given to the charity according to their website.

Looking to give back this holiday season? There are lots of ways you can lend a helping hand.

Help the food banks: The staggering hunger crisis in America: How you can help struggling food banks this year

Other unique ways to volunteer and donate around the holiday season

There are many more ways to give back during the holidays. Here is a list of multiple ways you can lend a helping hand.

Donate or volunteer at a food bank

Volunteer at a dog shelter

Sponsor a family

Serve as a correctional volunteer

Donate old clothes

Help seniors in assisted living facilities

Make holiday cards for veterans

Giving Tuesday

Also keep in mind, Giving Tuesday which is next Tuesday Nov. 28.

Always the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, many have taken part in Giving Tuesday since it was created in 2012.

It's a day that encourages others to do good as well as give to charitable organizations.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ways to give back this holiday season: How you can help those in need