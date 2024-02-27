Giving Back: Meet the volunteers caring for people, families through final hours

Two Owego sisters are guiding dying individuals to their final destination, ensuring their final days are as peaceful as possible and helping their families say goodbye to them.

“We’re here to tell you there’s nothing to be scared of. It’s going to happen to all of us,” Sonya Bement said of death. “We’re there to support the family and show them what they need to do.”

Bement and her sister, Audra Marks, are state-certified end-of-life doulas who guide dying individuals and their families through their final weeks, days and hours. They run a nonprofit organization known as Right Beside You for people in the Owego area.

Sisters Audra Marks, left, and Sonya Bement run Right Beside You, a non-profit organization that guides dying individuals and their families in the Owego area. Both women are trained and certified as end-of-life doulas.

Nine years ago, both sisters took care of their own father in his final days. They received support from hospice but didn’t realize that most of the hands-on caregiving was done by family members. While hospice does tell family members what to look for when people are actively dying, it can be difficult to process everything when the moment of death arrives.

“It’s really hard to watch someone die when you don’t know what to do,” Marks said. “You feel really helpless.”

That’s why the two sisters decided to train as end-of-life doulas, they said.

“We just try to help other people go through what we were going through,” Bement said.

How long they work with families depends on the situation and the family’s need, Marks said.

“When they’re ready, they have us come in,” she said. “Sometimes we have been introduced to an end-of-life patient two days before they die. Sometimes, it's four to five months.”

Their services are tailored to what the patient and their family want and need. Step one is listening and learning what they are looking for, Bement said.

“What do they want for their last moments? Who do they want to be there? Is there forgiveness they need to obtain or to give so they can have a beautiful passing?” she said.

Both sisters work closely together but often perform different tasks depending on what the family and individual needs, Marks said.

“Sonya tends to serve them in a more emotional and spiritual manner,” Marks said. “I tend to be the one that does the heavy lifting.”

Sometimes dying individuals haven’t yet made out a will or advanced directive. One woman paid the bills for her family. It was up to Marks to track down passwords and bank accounts, she said.

“We get some of the behind-the-scenes things organized,” she said.

The sisters plan vigils that take place in the person’s final moments depending on what the person wants. Candles may flicker as their favorite music plays in the background, Marks said.

“It’s so important. And it doesn’t cost a thing just to be there,” Marks said. “That’s what most folks are missing is just that presence.”

Both sisters enjoy their volunteer work with families and hope to continue as long as possible.

“It’s a privilege to be able to be there,” Sonya Bement said.

Added her sister, “We know we did the best we could to make a beautiful ending for them.”

About Sonya Bement

Hometown: Owego

Family: Husband, Chuck and four grown children

Career: Paramedic for the Village of Owego

Audra Marks

Hometown: Owego

Family: Husband, Jonathan and four grown children

Career: Radio show host for WEBO in Owego and former owner of Johnson’s Pools and Spas in Owego

For more information: Find them on Facebook under Right Beside You or go to www.rightbesideyou.care

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Right Beside You doulas guide dying people, families in Owego area