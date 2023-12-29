Giving Christmas Trees a second life

TechCrunch

Over the past couple of decades, Australia, an island continent of 26 million that became rich by, among other things, mining natural resources, has developed into a modern powerhouse that actively works to foster a dynamic tech and startup scene. To fully capitalize on that progress, Australian startups will have to overcome challenges like shortage of access to late-stage capital and a scarcity of executives with scale-up experience. Australia is shaped just as much by its peoples as it is by its industry.