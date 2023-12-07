Giving Days: How to help the Environmental Studies Center help the Indian River Lagoon

Founded in 1970, the Environmental Studies Center in Jensen Beach has been educating Martin County students about the Indian River Lagoon and its diversity as part of the school system's science curriculum. Students from kindergarten through seventh grade spend one day of the school year learning about lagoon habitats and wildlife and what affects them.

It's why no Martin County school system alumni need a lecture on why Lake Okeechobee discharges, aquatic herbicides and development are bad for the lagoon and St. Lucie River.

One of the best days for any student is when they are introduced to the River Scout, the vessel used to transport kids to spoil islands to learn more about the lagoon ecosystem.

That's why this year's holiday wish is to replace the River Scout's rooftop.

"A new roof will keep students out of the sun and rain as they investigate the IRL," said coordinator Valerie Gaynor. "All Grade 5 and Grade 7 students in the Martin County School District are provided an opportunity to have an exciting hands-on learning experience on our very own Indian River Lagoon. This allows students to learn about water quality and the health of the lagoon and its different organisms."

How to help

Who: Environmental Studies Center

Wish: New roof for the River Scout

Cost: $13,000

How to donate: Contact Valerie Gaynor at gaynorv@martinschools.org or 772-219-1887.

About this series

​Treasure Coast nonprofits that research, protect, restore and advocate for clean water and a healthy environment need more than holiday cheer to continue their missions. Find out what they need and how you can help them, as TCPalm.com highlights a different organization each day from Nov. 27-Dec. 1 and Dec. 4-8.

