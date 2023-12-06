Giving Days: How to help the Friends of the Everglades help the Indian River Lagoon

Founded in 1969 by veteran journalist and author Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Friends of the Everglades worked to stop the construction of an ill-advised airport in the "River of Grass." The nonprofit succeeded and has been active in Everglades protection issues ever since.

It's currently working with the Army Corps of Engineers on the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual (LOSOM) to curb lake discharges to the St. Lucie River. It's trying to shift the sugar companies' practice of burning cane fields to benefit the health of Glades residents. And it's working with Congress to remove sugar protections in the next Farm Bill.

The nonprofit knows it needs to help teach the next generation of environmental advocates, which is why it's requesting donations to fund educational kits to provide to Treasure Coast schools.

Young Friends of the Everglades Karen Mashburn Environmental Scholar Autumn Bryan works with fourth grade students at The Pine School on Sept. 14, 2023, in Hobe Sound.

"At this critical point in Florida’s ecological history, our youth are essential to the future of the Everglades. But many young Floridians have yet to discover the wonders of this vital ecosystem," said Amanda Purnell, the education and outreach coordinator. "We’re bridging that gap."

Exploration kits are packed with engaging lessons, books, maps and games that bring an Everglades experience to the classroom, making it easier for teachers. The Young Friends of the Everglades program was founded in 1994 to ignite passion for nature and conservation and to foster a lifelong love for the environment, Purnell said.

“Kids have profound insights. They ask the most pressing questions. Seeing them get fired up about the Everglades gives me hope for the future of this vital ecosystem,” Purnell said.

Each kit will enable the nonprofit to reach up to two new classrooms each school year. The kits include 16 "Marjory Saves the Everglades" books authored by Sandra Neil Wallace ($304); an Everglades classroom mini-library ($101); life-size American alligator banner ($58) and one Food Chain Game ($13 each).

The Everglades Learning Exploration Kit, created by Stuart-based nonprofit Friends of the Everglades, aims to increase the caliber and depth of Everglades education for school children.

How to help

Who: Friends of the Everglades

Wish: Create and deliver 5 new Everglades Learning Exploration Kits to Treasure Coast classrooms

Cost: $5,725 or $1,145 each; smaller donations can fund individual elements in the kit

How to donate: Contact Amanda Purnell at amanda.purnell@everglades.org or donate online at everglades.org/donate or mail a check to Friends of the Everglades, 3727 S.E. Ocean Blvd., Suite 200, Stuart, FL 34996.

About this series

​Treasure Coast nonprofits that research, protect, restore and advocate for clean water and a healthy environment need more than holiday cheer to continue their missions. Find out what they need and how you can help them, as TCPalm.com highlights a different organization each day from Nov. 27-Dec. 1 and Dec. 4-8.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Giving Days: How to help the Friends of the Everglades in Stuart