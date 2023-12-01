Giving Days: How to help the Indian Riverkeeper help the Indian River Lagoon
Founded in 2002, the Indian Riverkeeper helps protect the 156-mile-long Indian River Lagoon by educating and raising awareness about issues affecting the waterways, reporting violations and, if necessary, supporting legal action to help emphasize protections.
Since its inception, the nonprofit has worked with the Army Corps of Engineers, South Florida Water Management District, Department of Environmental Protection and is a member of the Rivers Coalition working to stop Lake Okeechobee discharges to the St. Lucie River.
One regular task Executive Director Jim Moir and his volunteers do is monitor problems with the complex estuary. It's why he said the organization needs a new water quality measurement instrument with sensors that is more reliable than the malfunctioning one the group has.
A professional bookkeeper or accountant could be of service too.
How to help
Who: Indian Riverkeeper
Wish: New water sampling meter to measure salinity, contaminants and more, plus professional bookkeeping and accounting services
Cost: $4,600 for a new water sampling meter ($2,300) and professional bookkeeping or accounting services ($2,300)
How to donate: indianriverkeeperfl@gmail.com or 772-341-4953
About this series
Treasure Coast nonprofits that research, protect, restore and advocate for clean water and a healthy environment need more than holiday cheer to continue their missions. Find out what they need and how you can help them, as TCPalm.com highlights a different organization each day from Nov. 27-Dec. 1 and Dec. 4-8.
