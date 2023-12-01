Giving Days: How to help the Indian Riverkeeper help the Indian River Lagoon

Founded in 2002, the Indian Riverkeeper helps protect the 156-mile-long Indian River Lagoon by educating and raising awareness about issues affecting the waterways, reporting violations and, if necessary, supporting legal action to help emphasize protections.

Since its inception, the nonprofit has worked with the Army Corps of Engineers, South Florida Water Management District, Department of Environmental Protection and is a member of the Rivers Coalition working to stop Lake Okeechobee discharges to the St. Lucie River.

One regular task Executive Director Jim Moir and his volunteers do is monitor problems with the complex estuary. It's why he said the organization needs a new water quality measurement instrument with sensors that is more reliable than the malfunctioning one the group has.

A professional bookkeeper or accountant could be of service too.

Indian Riverkeeper Jim Moir (right) shows the black sediment on the floor of the St. Lucie River while taking a tour with Gen. Jason Kelly, of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division, Col. James Booth, of the Jacksonville District and Stuart Mayor Merritt Matheson on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Martin County. The floor of this area of the river was once an expansive oyster reef, but years of Lake Okeechobee discharges changed the floor of the river from sand to black muck. "The main reason for this is to get the Army Corps out on the water," said Matheson. "Showing someone physically what they are trying to fix, what they're striving to keep, improve or showing them the problems that have occurred has a real impact."

How to help

Who: Indian Riverkeeper

Wish: New water sampling meter to measure salinity, contaminants and more, plus professional bookkeeping and accounting services

Cost: $4,600 for a new water sampling meter ($2,300) and professional bookkeeping or accounting services ($2,300)

How to donate: indianriverkeeperfl@gmail.com or 772-341-4953

About this series

​Treasure Coast nonprofits that research, protect, restore and advocate for clean water and a healthy environment need more than holiday cheer to continue their missions. Find out what they need and how you can help them, as TCPalm.com highlights a different organization each day from Nov. 27-Dec. 1 and Dec. 4-8.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Giving Days: How to help Indian Riverkeeper help Indian River Lagoon