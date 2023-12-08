Giving Days: How to help the St. Lucie County Reef Builders

Since 2005, St. Lucie County Coastal Resources Coordinator Jim Oppenborn has helped facilitate the creation of 55 artificial reefs in the Atlantic Ocean off the Fort Pierce Inlet. Building offshore marine habitat has helped provide a place for corals to grow and for scores of fish species to call home.

Habitat creation is more than just dumping unwanted concrete culverts, power poles, railroad ties and vessels into the ocean. When the fish gather at these sites — and anglers discover the good fishing to be had — it creates an economic boom for seaside communities like Fort Pierce. It also creates a destination for traveling anglers to come visit to catch the trophy fish of their dreams.

It's why Oppenborn has two small requests of potential donors this holiday season.

The St. Lucie County Reef Builders have been actively sinking artificial reefs offshore of Fort Pierce for more than 20 years.

One of the most important aspects of reef deployments is to follow up after they're sunk to record what marine life has settled on the reef. It requires a lot of assistance from commercial marine divers and surveyors. The projects are often 12-14 miles out to sea, and fuel is a significant expense. An underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) also can be a valuable tool to help survey reef sites, especially on deep water locations.

How to help

Who: St. Lucie County Reef Builders

Wish: An ROV and fuel gift cards for volunteer boaters

Cost: $5,150 for an ROV ($4,150) and 10 $100 fuel gift cards ($1,000)

How to donate: Contact Jim Oppenborn at oppenbornj@stlucieco.org or 772-462-1713.

The St. Lucie County Reef Builders have been actively sinking artificial reefs offshore of Fort Pierce for more than 20 years.

About this series

​Treasure Coast nonprofits that research, protect, restore and advocate for clean water and a healthy environment need more than holiday cheer to continue their missions. Find out what they need and how you can help them, as TCPalm.com highlights a different organization each day from Nov. 27-Dec. 1 and Dec. 4-8.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Giving Days: How to help the St. Lucie County Reef Builders