Giving hospital-admitted patients Vitamin D could cut Covid deaths 60 per cent

Sarah Knapton
A nurse works on a computer in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) in St George&#39;s Hospital in Tooting - Victoria Jones/PA
Giving high-dose Vitamin D to coronavirus patients when they are admitted to hospital could cut deaths by 60 per cent – double the benefit of the best current drug, new research suggests.

Scientists from the University of Barcelona showed that patients prescribed calcifediol – an intensive dose of Vitamin D usually used for people with chronic kidney failure – had their risk of admission to intensive care dramatically cut and death rates significantly lowered.

Currently the steroid dexamethasone has shown the greatest impact, reducing deaths by 30 per cent, and is now recommended to seriously ill NHS patients. But the new study suggests that calcifediol could be twice as beneficial if given early.

In the study, 10 per cent of patients admitted to the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona with coronavirus died within 30 days.

However, while 57 out of 379 (15 per cent) control patients died, just 36 out of 551 (6.5 per cent) of those treated with calcifediol died.

They found that earlier treatment was better. If given on admission to intensive care, the treatment made no difference.

The authors concluded: “Our results indicate that early calcifediol administration is critical for mortality reduction, since initiation of calcifediol during ICU admission did not modify patient survival.

“Ultimately these effects are thought to curb the inflammatory cascade that leads to the cytokine and chemokine storm associated with the pathogenesis of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

“Adequate Vitamin D status could also play a role in preventing Covid-19 infection.”

There has been growing speculation that one of the reasons why Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities are so disproportionately impacted by coronavirus is due to endemic low levels of the Vitamin D in BAME populations.

The vitamin is produced naturally in the body when skin comes into contact with sunshine, and is vital for healthy bones, strong muscles and a good immune system. But not as much sunlight can penetrate darker skins meaning less of the vitamin is produced.

The NHS currently recommends people take Vitamin D supplements in the winter.

Last year researchers from Anglia Ruskin University published work showing a significant correlation between the number of coronavirus cases compared to average population levels of Vitamin D.

Italy and Spain have both experienced high mortality rates, and scientists found both countries have lower than average Vitamin D levels.

This is partly because people in southern Europe, particularly the elderly, avoid strong sun, while their darker skin pigmentation also reduces the body's ability to produce natural Vitamin D.

In contrast, the highest average levels of Vitamin D are found in northern Europe, due to high consumption of cod liver oil and Vitamin D supplements, and possibly less sun avoidance.

Vitamin D has been shown to protect against acute respiratory infections. It also regulates the response of white blood cells, preventing them from releasing too many inflammatory cells which may stop the body overreacting to the virus.

