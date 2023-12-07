Giving Project: Help KGUN 9 support Miracle En El Barrio
This December, KGUN 9 is asking viewers to support Miracle En El Barrio for our Giving Project.
This December, KGUN 9 is asking viewers to support Miracle En El Barrio for our Giving Project.
Hayden Hurst has not played for the Panthers since Nov. 9, but he returned to practice Wednesday.
Over 19,000 Amazon shoppers take this thing on adventures near and far.
DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) is the U.S. Department of Defense’s R&D arm, which has just selected 14 companies to participate in a new study to develop technological frameworks for a lunar future. “Getting there requires looking beyond the current technical paradigm of isolated, self-sufficient systems that must organically support all necessary resources -- such as power and communications -- and toward a future framework that emphasizes integrated models of commercial activity.” The companies selected for the 10-Year Lunar Architecture (LunA-10) Capability Study will work together over a seven-month period to design integrated, interoperable solutions for core lunar services like logistics, construction and communications.
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
Most Aston Martins deserve a place in the All-Time Gallery of Gorgeous Cars — this 1954 Aston Martin DB2/4 Coupe by Bertone is prime among them. It's up for auction.
Scott Pianowski examines the receiver matchups in Weeks 15-17 to help you get ready for the fantasy playoffs.
Advocates for prison reform are calling the uptick a “war on women” that’s getting worse for certain groups over time.
Wednesday marks the 25th anniversary of the International Space Station’s (ISS) physical assembly in orbit. On December 6, 1998, the crew aboard the space shuttle Endeavor attached the US-built Unity node to the Russian-built Zarya module, kicking off the modular construction of the ISS.
"I'm just there to support," the pop superstar told Time Magazine in her Person of the Year interview.
Vast Data, to make an obvious pun, is raising vast sums of cash. The New York-based startup, which provides a scale-out, unstructured data storage solution designed to eliminate tiered storage (i.e. The round values Vast at $9.1 billion post-money, and brings the startup's total raised to $381 million.
Alongside other AI updates announced today, Meta AI, the company's generative AI experience, is gaining new capabilities starting today, including the ability to create new AI images when prompted as well as support for Reels, among other things. The former, a feature called "reimagine," allows users in group chats to have more fun by recreating AI images with prompts, while the latter can turn to Reels as a resource as needed. To use reimagine in a group chat, a user would first generate an AI image with a prompt using Meta AI, the company's virtual assistant that can answer questions or generate images.
Earlier this year, Meta introduced a set of AI characters, including those based on real-life celebs including the likes of Paris Hilton, MrBeast, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady, Charli D’Amelio, Snoop Dog and others, which users could chat with across Meta's apps. Today, the company announced its 28 AI characters are fully rolled out across the U.S. for people to chat with across WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. In addition, the company said more of its AI characters will support search powered by Bing and it will begin experimenting with "long-term memory" in several -- meaning, the characters will learn and remember your conversation when it's over.
The Cowboys and Eagles play a huge game on Sunday night.
Push notifications, the dings you get from apps calling your attention back to your phone, may be handed over from a company to government services if asked. But it appears the Department of Justice won't let companies come clean about the practice.
The company announced that it closed $9.5 million in seed funding led by Upfront Ventures alongside Oceans Ventures, Venrex Investment Management, Marlinspike Partners and Embedded Ventures, to further accelerate deployment of scopes and the developer platform. That’s really hard to do.
With four teams headed to Las Vegas, you don’t need every star. Just a few stars, and some household names.
iPhone 13 and 14 will support Qi2 wireless charging, courtesy of iOS 17.2 update.
The A's, Royals and Rockies entered Tuesday's draft lottery with the best odds for the first pick.
2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe an angrier, more powerful tweener. Styling recalls bad boy C-Class AMG, inline-six up to 443 hp and 443 lb-ft.
There are few things that hurt like a tough defeat in fantasy. Jorge Martin shares the pain from several late heartbreakers in Week 13.