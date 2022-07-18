Giving in to trade unions ‘risks driving Britain into recession’ - live updates

James Warrington
6 min read
In this article:
  • Roger Bootle
    British economist and journalist
Mich Lynch RMT union rail strike IEA recession pay rise inflation interest rates economy - Hollie Adams/Getty Images
Trade unions risk causing a recession if they successfully force the Government into dishing out giant pay rises, the Institute of Economic Affairs has warned.

Len Shackleton at the think tank warned excessive wage increases risk pushing up public sector borrowing, leading to higher inflation and so faster rises in interest rates, with painful consequences for the economy.

He said that pay rises of 4pc to 5pc may be bearable, but if ministers offer sums heading towards the double digits it risks turning dangerous.

He added: “Over-generous settlements in the case of public sector employees could lead to more borrowing and would then mean that squeezing inflation out of the economy would require higher interest rates and monetary contraction that could precipitate a recession.”

It comes at a time when businesses are already struggling with a shortage of skilled workers, with the Recruitment and Employment Confederation warning that a sustained squeeze on the supply of staff could cost the economy more than £30bn in lost output in five years’ time.

Frances O’Grady, TUC General Secretary, said: “An economy can only grow if people keep spending.

“It’s time for the government to get wages rising across the economy by boosting the minimum wage immediately, funding decent pay rises for all public sector workers and introducing fair pay agreements for whole industries.”

08:11 AM

EDF shareholders to sue France over nationalisation plan

EDF nationalisation France - Nathan Laine/Bloomberg
A group of EDF employee shareholders is poised to sue the French state over its plan to nationalise the energy giant.

The association, dubbed "Energie en actions", said: "Today the state needs to explain itself for the management as ultra-majority stakeholder of the company."

It said the Government's decision went against the interests of the company and minority shareholders.

France, which already owns 84pc of EDF, has announced plans to take full control of the company as it grapples with the energy crisis sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Government has until tomorrow to outline details of the plan.

08:06 AM

Johnson Matthew to build £80m UK gigafactory

Johnson Matthew has unveiled plans to build an £80m gigafactory at its existing site in Royston as it scales up production of hydrogen fuel cell components.

The plant, which is expected to open in the first half of 2024, will initially be capable of manufacturing 3GW of proton exchange membrane fuel cell components for hydrogen vehicles.

The Hertfordshire site is being built with customer deals already in place after the company’s expensive, speculative push into battery technology backfired.

Read more: FTSE 100 engineer to build £60m hydrogen factory in the UK to supply carmakers

08:01 AM

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has started the week on the front foot as traders turn their attention to more data this week that will give indications on the health of the economy.

The blue-chip index opened 0.8pc higher at 7,213 points.

07:51 AM

GSK spins off £45bn Haleon in biggest European listing in a decade

GSK will today spin off its consumer health business in the biggest European listing in a decade.

The new company, dubbed Haleon, becomes the world's biggest standalone consumer health business, home to brands including Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers.

Haleon shares will trade under the ticker "HLN" on the London Stock Exchange. It's expected to be valued at about £45bn.

GSK, meanwhile, will become New GSK, focused solely on vaccines and prescription drugs. The new business has been buoyed by recent clinical trial successes, including its potential blockbuster RSV vaccine, and a cash boost from the consumer health spin-off.

With the split complete, all GSK shareholders receive one Haleon share for each GSK share they own.

GSK shares will trade excluding the value of the consumer healthcare business today, so its price will likely drop.

After close of trading, GSK will consolidate its share price, returning it to roughly the same as before the demerger.

Read more: GlaxoSmithKline's break-up will be a huge test for post-Brexit Britain

07:40 AM

Deliveroo slashes forecast as sales slow

Deliveroo outlook sales - David Davies/PA Wire
Deliveroo has slashed its forecasts for sales growth this year as Brits begin to cut back on takeaways amid a squeeze on household budgets.

The London-based food delivery firm said gross transaction value was expected to rise by between 4pc and 12pc this year. That's down from previous forecasts of between 15pc and 25pc.

The reduction comes after gross transaction value rose just 2pc in the second quarter – a marked slowdown from the 12pc growth recorded in the first three months of the year.

Shares in Deliveroo have plunged nearly 60pc this year as investors turn away from fast-growing and loss-making businesses.

The company is now ramping up efforts to turn a profit, rolling out an advertising platform as it looks to break even in the next few year.

07:32 AM

Think tanks risk driving UK into recession

Good morning. 

Britain could be plunged into recession if the Government gives in to trade unions' excessive pay demands.

That's according to the Institute of Economic Affairs, which warned large pay rises risked pushing up public sector borrowing, which in turn would lead to higher inflation and faster interest rate rises.

Len Shackleton at the IEA said pay rises of 4pc to 5pc may be bearable, but if ministers offer sums heading towards the double digits it risks turning dangerous.

Frances O’Grady, TUC General Secretary, said: “An economy can only grow if people keep spending”, adding that the next prime minister “must put real wage growth ahead of tax cuts for the wealthy”.

5 things to start your day

1) Christine Lagarde readies a new weapon to save the eurozone from debt crisis - Pressure is mounting ahead of next week’s crucial ECB meeting

2) TSB faces £800m legal battle over claims it charged ‘excessively high’ mortgage rates - Around 200 homeowners are taking TSB’s Whistletree brand to court for claims of overpaid interest

3) Fresh loans for businesses to be unleashed as recession looms - Whitehall sources expect the loan to be signed off by the Treasury in the coming days

4) Britain’s space industry at tipping point ahead of first satellite launch in half a century - UK to focus on building smaller, lower-cost satellites and growing the private sector’s ability to launch them into space

5) FTSE 100 engineer to build £60m hydrogen factory in the UK to supply carmakers - Johnson Matthey’s hydrogen gigafactory is expected to create hundreds of jobs

What happened overnight

Shares were higher in Asia this morning after Wall Street capped a week of losses with a broad rally for stocks Friday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 1pc to 20,507.34, while the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.7pc to 3,251.54.

In Seoul, the Kospi rose 1.4pc to 2,363.36. and Australia's S&P/ASX 500 added 0.5pc to 6,637.50.

Coming up today

  • Economics: Rightmove house price index (UK)

  • Corporate: No major scheduled updates.

