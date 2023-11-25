What is Giving Tuesday? Consider Season for Sharing on this day for generosity

Just over a decade ago, Giving Tuesday emerged as a counterweight to Thanksgiving weekends that had evolved into a series of branded days focused on consumption: Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

The Giving Tuesday movement started in 2012 and, several years later, was formalized into a nonprofit that asks people across the globe to be generous to others.

One of Giving Tuesday's goals is to unleash the "power of radical generosity around the world," according to the group's website, which defines radical generosity as "the concept that the suffering of others should be as intolerable to us as our own suffering."

As Giving Tuesday has taken hold, charitable giving on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving has skyrocketed. In 2022, according to the organization's latest impact report, $3.1 billion was donated in the U.S. on Giving Tuesday, a 15% increase from the year before.

For three decades, The Arizona Republic has raised money for Arizona nonprofits that make a difference for people in need across the state.

Last year, The Arizona Republic's Season for Sharing campaign received 138 donations totaling more than $23,000 from Giving Tuesday. Throughout the current Season for Sharing campaign, donations will be matched 50 cents on the dollar up to $450,000 because of gifts from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust and a donor who prefers anonymity.

In total, the 2022-23 campaign raised more than $1.6 million. Grants ranging from $7,500 to $35,000 went to 158 charities, including:

Phoenix-based nonprofit Educare received $10,000 to provide school supplies to more than 150 low-income students.

Central Arizona Shelter Services, Child Crisis Arizona and UMOM New Day Centers each received $35,000 to provide shelter and other housing relief.

The Foundation for Senior Living received $11,250 to deliver meals, provide wellness checks and offer transportation to seniors in Sun Lakes, Chandler, Peoria and Wickenburg.

The dollars donated to Season for Sharing by readers of The Republic provide critical support to Arizona nonprofits. The organization Duet: Partners in Health & Aging used its $10,000 Season for Sharing grant from the 2022-23 campaign to provide homebound adults with grocery shopping help, transportation and friendly visits.

"Specifically, Duet used the grant from Season for Sharing to help cover a portion of the program expenses, including printing costs, training and fingerprinting volunteers, and insurance costs," according to the organization's responses to a recent Republic questionnaire. "The grant also helped cover a portion of the staff time to respond to calls for assistance, pair seniors with volunteers to assist with their specific requests ... and conduct program evaluation, including surveying volunteers and seniors about their service experiences."

