Giving Tuesday: Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffee to Florida Residents As Thanks For Hurricane Recovery Efforts

ClaudineVM / Getty Images

Dunkin’ wants to spread a little sunshine to the storm-battered Sunshine State this Giving Tuesday, as the doughnut chain announced it will offer a “cup of thanks” to Florida residents in the form of free coffee.

Giving Tuesday: Inflation, Economic Concerns Stoke Need for More Social Care — How To Find and Give Help

Discover: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

Participating locations will be providing free medium hot or iced coffee on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29. The free cups of joe are intended to honor the state’s recovery efforts following hurricanes Ian and Nicole, WEAR-TV reported.

“This Giving Tuesday, we are sharing a cup of thanks with the people of Florida who have given so much of their time and resources to help their neighbors recover,” Dunkin’ field marketing manager Erica Roomy said in a press release. “It has been amazing to see the resilience of Florida residents, and this is Dunkin’s small way of showing our support to those who have gone above and beyond to give so much to others in need.”

The offer doesn’t include cold brew, nitro cold brew or frozen coffee and there is a limit of one coffee per guest.

As GOBankingRates previously reported, Hurricane Ian — which landed on Florida’s Gulf Coast in late September — was expected to be among the top 10 costliest storms in the country’s history, with estimated economic damages ranging as high as $120 billion. Hurricane Nicole hit earlier this month and also caused severe damage.

Take Our Poll: How Do You Typically Split the Restaurant Bill?

In addition to free coffee on Giving Tuesday, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is also providing more than $100,000 in grants to local food banks throughout the month of December, WEAR-TV noted. The grants will be given to local food banks and other charitable organizations to help kids battling hunger this holiday season.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Giving Tuesday: Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffee to Florida Residents As Thanks For Hurricane Recovery Efforts