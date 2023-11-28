What is Giving Tuesday? Here's how to celebrate the charitable movement

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone. Now that the holiday shopping weekend is over, we can celebrate a non-consumeristic tradition: Giving Tuesday.

Instead of buying presents for friends and family, people are encouraged to donate to their charity of choice Tuesday, or do something nice for someone else. And for many in need, your generosity could be a major gift during the holidays.

Here's what to know about Giving Tuesday, including where it came from and how to participate.

What is Giving Tuesday?

Giving Tuesday is a "global generosity movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world," according to GivingTuesday, the nonprofit organization that connects countries to its mission.

It falls every year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving and promotes helping others. You can give to your favorite charity, help a neighbor or even just make someone laugh.

When is Giving Tuesday?

Giving Tuesday falls on Tuesday, Nov. 28, this year.

What are the origins of Giving Tuesday?

The idea for Giving Tuesday started in 2012 at 92nd Street Y, New York; a community and culture center in New York City. Now, it's a nonprofit, global network across six continents that promotes philanthropy and helping community.

How do I participate in Giving Tuesday?

On Giving Tuesday, people are simply encouraged to do something nice for others. That could mean donating money or clothing to your favorite charity, or performing a generous task in another way.

There are other ways to participate, too. Here are some ideas:

Donate blood to a blood bank.

Pay for the person behind you in a coffee shop or drive-thru.

Distribute essential supplies, like water, socks, toiletries and winter gear, to homeless people.

Help out elderly neighbors with yardwork, housework or short caregiving sessions.

Clean up trash alongside roads and in parks.

What are some Ohio charities I can donate to?

Here are some charities in Ohio and links to donate:

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Giving Tuesday 2023: How to celebrate today in Ohio