Giving Tuesday inspires community support at local levels

Terran Orbital is suing its former CTO, Austin Williams, a little over a month after he and other shareholders publicly called for a change in company leadership. Williams was a co-founder of satellite design and manufacturing company Tyvak Nano Satellite Systems, which was acquired by Terran Orbital in 2014, and has since become core to the business. Terran Orbital’s complaint filed on November 13 alleges that Williams did not provide proper advance notice of termination per his employment agreement.