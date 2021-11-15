‘Giving Very Much Halle’: Fans Mistake Ciara for Halle Berry After the Singer Debuts Her New Look

Ciara has been serving up some very hot and fresh looks lately, and as of last week the singer has done it once more.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, she uploaded three posts of her best photos in the same outfit. The look consisted of a Tom Ford black dress and black strapped pumps. As for her hair, it was designed in a curly messy bun with two bangs coming out in the front of her face.

Ciara flicks it up at the CFDA Fashion Awards. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

The dress itself had several parts to it. The arms were a sheer material, the torso area looked to be made of velvet material, and the front part was slightly low cut. According to her Instagram, celebrity hairstylist César DeLeön Ramîrez designed her hair, while celebrity makeup artists Yolanda Frederick did her soft and subtle makeup.

In the makeup look, her eyes were slightly darkened with a deep eyeliner and mascara. Her cheeks had a nude-ish pink blush, and her lips were a salmon pink. Of course, the singer did not get all dressed up for nothing. All of this razzle-dazzle was for her appearance at the CFDA Fashion Awards.

Ciara shares her look from the CFDA Fashion Awards. @ciara/Instagram

The Council of Fashion Designers of America website describes the group as a “not-for-profit trade association” and that their mission “is to strengthen the impact of American fashion in the global economy.”

Fans were not only stunned by her outfit of choice, but some others also felt like the mother of three looked like other celebrities. One person said, “Giving Very Much Halle.” Someone else mimicked that sentiment but added to the list of people Ciara’s look evoked. They wrote, “It’s giving Halle Berry, it’s giving JLo , it’s giving Ci.”

Some of her followers suspected that Ciara’s stylist was inspired by French singer, actress, and animal activist Brigitte Bardot with her hairstyle. One said, “So stunning

��

. Love the Brigitte Bardot hair with this classic look,” and another asked, “Inspired by Brigitte Bardot? Very beautiful and class as always.”