GivingTuesday: Generosity movement encourages givers to look beyond themselves

Nov. 26—Now that everyone has fully digested their Thanksgiving turkey and the Black Friday hustle and bustle is starting to calm down, it's time for another special day: GivingTuesday. Positioned after the shopping frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, GivingTuesday shines as a day dedicated to kindness and generosity during the holiday season.

Established in 2012 by author Henry Timms, CEO at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City, the event urges Americans and the world to shift focus from buying stuff to making a positive impact. Whether you donate to local charities, support global causes or volunteer your time, this day is a chance for anyone and everyone to give to others.

Hailed as the "Global Generosity Movement," the goal is to encourage people to be generous during the holiday season, focusing on supporting causes and making a positive impact.

GivingTuesday encourages individuals to redirect their focus from material acquisitions to meaningful contributions. It's a day when the global community comes together to support myriad causes, ranging from local charities to international non-governmental organizations. From donating to food banks to supporting educational initiatives or even donating blood to Houchin Community Blood Bank, the possibilities for giving are as diverse as the causes themselves.

Even simply helping your neighbor and caring for others counts.

Globally and nationally, entities such as the Make A Wish Foundation organize and encourage charitable donations for GivingTuesday, using them to make a difference and complete their mission of making dreams come true for children's diagnosed with serious diseases.

Local initiatives are also actively participating in the global day of generosity, and Kern County abounds with opportunities for everyone to engage in this charitable undertaking.

One prominent organization advocating for public donations is the Dolores Huerta Foundation, which seeks to promote enduring equality for students of color. It actively address areas where social justice is crucial, working to combat disparities.

"Our movement-building addresses the harmful and discriminatory practices and abuses faced by marginalized individuals and families," the Dolores Huerta Foundation states on its website. "Through a multipronged approach, we've been instrumental in grassroots organizing for local and state legislation."

The Kern Community Foundation, for its part, focuses on creating "pivotal change" within the community.

Discover ways to give back at givingtuesday.org. The campaign's website offers a variety of activities and ideas.