Giyani Appoints President and Chief Operating Officer

Giyani Metals Corp.
TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Derk Hartman as President and Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) with effect from March 1, 2021. Additionally, the Company announces the resignation of Mr. Wajd Boubou, former President of the Company, to pursue other business opportunities, effective November 21, 2020.

Mr. Hartman has over 20 years of mining sector experience in project delivery, senior management and investment banking in both the Toronto and London markets. He has been a founder, officer, and director of several public and private companies.

Mr. Hartman joins Giyani from Royal IHC (“IHC”), a global independent engineering and contracting company, where he led IHC’s mining engagements on feasibility studies, EPCM services and EPC contracting, including Giyani’s K.Hill Feasibility Study. Prior to this, Mr. Hartman was CFO at Silver Bear Resources Plc, where he was a key member of the team that developed, built and operated the Mangazeisky Silver Project in Far East Russia. Derk was the founder, CEO and director of Awalé Resources Limited and Sumin Resources Limited, gold exploration companies in Ivory Coast and Suriname, respectively, that were both listed on the TSXV. He was also a director of Hunter Bay Minerals, a TSXV listed gold exploration company. Previously, Derk was a Director in Metals & Mining Investment Banking with BMO Capital Markets in London and worked in Metals & Mining Investment Banking and Project Financing with ABN AMRO Bank, also in London. Mr. Hartman holds an MSc in Mining Engineering from Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands.

Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani Metals Corp. commented:

"We are delighted to have someone of Derk’s calibre join our team as COO. He brings a strong background in both operational and financial development of international mining projects and will be an asset to the Company at this important juncture. Derk will oversee the completion of the K.Hill feasibility study and environmental and social impact assessment, as well as the ultimate development, construction and ramp-up of operations at K.Hill.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mr. Boubou for his contribution over the past several years in moving the K.Hill project forward and wish him the best in his future endeavours.

About Giyani

Giyani Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company focused on the development of its K.Hill, Lobatse & Otse manganese oxide projects in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa. The Company's flagship K.Hill project is a near-surface deposit currently going through a feasibility study to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and manganese sulphate, both key cathode ingredients for batteries in the expanding electric vehicle (EV) market.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. Website: https://giyanimetals.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall, CEO

Contact:
Giyani Metals Corporation
Robin Birchall
CEO, Director
+447711313019
rbirchall@giyanimetals.com

Thomas Horton
VP, Business Development
+447866913207
thorton@giyanimetals.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons," as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act ("U.S. Persons"), except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities to, or for the account of benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. Persons.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Giyani expects to occur, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "does not expect", "plans", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "budget" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. Specific forward-looking statements and forward-looking information herein includes completion of the 2020 field program, geotechnical study and geophysical study; upgrading of inferred resources to higher categories of confidence, and the completion of the FS.

All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of the relevant management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to certain assumptions, important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Giyani's ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In the case of Giyani, these facts include their anticipated operations in future periods, planned exploration and development of its properties, and plans related to its business and other matters that may occur in the future. This information relates to analyses and other information that is based on expectations of future performance and planned work programs.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation: inherent exploration hazards and risks; risks related to exploration and development of natural resource properties; uncertainty in Giyani's ability to obtain funding; commodity price fluctuations; recent market events and conditions; risks related to the uncertainty of mineral resource calculations and the inclusion of inferred mineral resources in economic estimation; risks related to governmental regulations; risks related to obtaining necessary licenses and permits; risks related to their business being subject to environmental laws and regulations; risks related to their mineral properties being subject to prior unregistered agreements, transfers, or claims and other defects in title; risks relating to competition from larger companies with greater financial and technical resources; risks relating to the inability to meet financial obligations under agreements to which they are a party; ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; and risks related to their directors and officers becoming associated with other natural resource companies which may give rise to conflicts of interests. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Giyani's forward-looking information. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking information or statements.

Giyani's forward-looking information is based on the reasonable beliefs, expectations and opinions of their respective management on the date the statements are made, and Giyani does not assume any obligation to update forward looking information if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions change, except as required by law. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. For a complete discussion with respect to Giyani and risks associated with forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, please refer to Giyani's financial statements and related MD&A, all of which are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

GIYANI METALS CORP.
www.giyanimetals.com TSXV:EMM


