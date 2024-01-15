Would Gizelle Bryant Have Still Released the Juan DIxon Story Behind a Paywall?

During the After Show, Gizelle Bryant says she and Robyn Dixon would still have released the Juan Dixon story behind their podcast paywall while clarifying that they talked about it on both the paid and free sides of their platform. She says it’s a Robyn question but admits to not bringing it up on the show even though she knew about it because Robyn and Juan had already moved past it. Plus, Reneé Rapp says the best part about having Cara Delevingne direct her music video for Pretty Girls was the fact that she had a huge crush on her as a kid.

