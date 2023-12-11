Gizmodo Monday Puzzle: Do Your Coworkers Make More Money Than You?

We all keep secrets. It’s easy to do once you’ve committed to it. Just don’t say anything. But it can be harder when you want to share a little bit of information, without your confidante inferring tea that you didn’t intend to spill. Computer scientists often draw this distinction between security and privacy. Security focuses on keeping sensitive data out of the hands of untrusted parties, full stop. Privacy, on the other hand, aims to give people fine-tuned control over how their personal data gets distributed and used. This kind of partial secrecy turns out to require some delicate mathematics beyond the demands of traditional security.

In this week’s puzzle, you want to conceal your income from your coworkers, but you’re incentivized to share a little bit so that the group can calculate their average salary. I typically support wage transparency in the workplace, so thankfully the beautiful trick behind this puzzle extends well beyond cagey compensation conversations and enjoys wide-reaching applications in digital privacy.

You all have pen and paper and can conceal what you write from others, but you have no other tools at your disposal. You may assume that everybody cooperates with the chosen strategy.

This puzzle feels a little more open-ended than others in the series. I have a specific elegant solution in mind, but I’m eager to read any creative ideas in the comments.

Solution to Puzzle #22: Cheryl’s birthday

Were you able to solve last week’s puzzle from a Singaporean math exam? I’ve repeated it below:

Albert and Bernard just became friends with Cheryl, and they want to know when her birthday is. Cheryl gives them a list of 10 possible dates. May 15, May 16, May 19 June 17, June 18 July 14, July 16 August 14, August 15, August 17 Cheryl then tells Albert the month of her birthday and Bernard the day of her birthday separately. Then the following conversation takes place: Albert: I don’t know when Cheryl’s birthday is, but I know that Bernard also does not know. Bernard: At first I didn’t know when Cheryl’s birthday is, but I know now. Albert: Then I also know when Cheryl’s birthday is. When is Cheryl’s birthday?

Answer: Cheryl’s birthday is July 16th.

Albert is told a month between May and August, while Bernard is told a day between 14 and 19. If Bernard had been told “18” or “19,” then he would instantly know Cheryl’s birthday (June 18th or May 19th) because those days don’t repeat on her list of 10 possible dates. Albert knows that Bernard does not know Cheryl’s birthday from the day alone. How could Albert, having only been given the month, be sure that Bernard wasn’t given “18” or “19?” Albert must have been told “July” or “August,” which don’t have the 18th or 19th as options.



July 14, July 16

August 14, August 15, August 17

Next, Bernard announces he knows the birthday. If he had been told “14,” it would still be ambiguous to him at this stage between July 14 and August 14. So Bernard must have been told 15, 16, or 17.

/July 14, /July 16

/August 14/, August 15, August 17

Now Albert also knows the birthday. If Albert had been told “August,” he still couldn’t distinguish between August 15th and August 17th, so the answer must be July 16th.

