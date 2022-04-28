Gizmodo-publisher G/O Media acquires business news site Quartz

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Gizmodo publisher G/O Media Inc is acquiring Quartz, the business news site said in an internal memo on Thursday, the latest in a series of consolidations in digital media.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed in the memo from Quartz Chief Executive Zach Seward.

The deal comes as publications struggle to grow revenue amid a fierce fight for advertising dollars with internet heavy-weights Meta Platforms Inc and Alphabet Inc.

Great Hill Partners-owned G/O Media will be the third owner of Quartz, which was founded in 2012. It was acquired by Tokyo-listed financial data firm Uzabase in 2018 before being taken private by Seward two years later.

"G/O, meanwhile, will help us reach a lot more people across its network and unlock new revenue streams that we couldn't on our own. And we will make this combination without any reduction in jobs," Seward said in the memo to staff.

Quartz generated $11.1 million in revenue in 2021, down from $12.3 million in the previous year, according to the New York Times, which first reported the deal on Thursday.

Falling revenue has pressured media companies to join hands or find new plush owners.

Last year, Verizon Inc sold its media properties, including TechCrunch, Yahoo Finance and Engadget, to private equity firm Apollo Global Management, and Vox Media merged with Group Nine Media.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 men sentenced to prison for fatal robbery that left a UK student dead

    Jonathan Krueger was a UK student and photographer for the school paper. The suspects recently pleaded guilty to the deadly robbery and learned of their sentences Thursday morning.

  • PayPal shuttering its San Francisco office

    PayPal is shuttering its San Francisco office as it evaluates its global office footprint. Multiple sources say the payments giant is closing its San Francisco office on 425 Market St. which housed its Xoom business unit. PayPal acquired Xoom, which is focused on online money transfer technology and services, in 2015.

  • Twitter, Musk Deal Includes $1 Billion Termination Agreement

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. will be required to pay a termination fee of $1 billion under certain circumstances if it ends an agreement to be acquired by Elon Musk for $44 billion, according to a filing on Tuesday. Musk will also be subjected to the same fee if he ends the deal. Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lan

  • Elon Musk can't insult Twitter: Every weird detail in Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout deal that ensures both parties commit to the agreement

    The Twitter-Musk merger agreement says the Tesla tycoon can't insult the company, or use public backlash against him as an excuse to drop the deal.

  • Ad Giant Welcomes Elon Musk’s Plans to Clean Up Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of the world’s largest advertising agency said Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter Inc. could improve the service and be welcomed by the London-based company’s clients.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contracti

  • Will Twitter Deal Kill Trump's Social Media Dreams?

    When former President Donald Trump won the presidential election six years ago, many pollsters pointed to Twitter as a major factor. Trump, who made tweeting without supervision a centerpiece of his days in office, repeatedly complained about bias on the microblogging service. Trump officially launched his own social media venture via a special purpose acquisition company, Digital World Acquisition Corp , that started trading in October 2021.

  • Investors fret over potential Musk U-turn in $44 billion Twitter buyout

    Investors speculating over whether Elon Musk will complete his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc sent the social media company's shares on Wednesday to their lowest level since the deal was announced two days ago. Traders fretted that Musk may not have enough money sitting around to fund his $21 billion cash contribution and could decide against selling some of his Tesla Inc shares to come up with it. Earlier this month, he decided at the last minute not to take up a seat on Twitter's board.

  • James Murdoch's Bodhi Tree invests $1.78 billion in Ambani-backed Viacom18

    The Indian conglomerate Reliance and Viacom18 have inked a strategic partnership with Bodhi Tree, an "investment platform" run by James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems and former Disney executive Uday Shankar, in a push to turn the Ambani-backed network, which operates over three dozen television channels in nine languages and streaming services, into "one of the largest TV and digital streaming companies" in the world's second-largest internet market. Bodhi Tree is investing $1.78 billion in Viacom18, which also counts Paramount Global among its backers, as part of the partnership, the companies said Wednesday.

  • Elon Musk's Twitter deal includes a $1 billion termination fee on both sides

    Elon Musk will have to pay Twitter a $1 billion termination fee if he doesn't go through with his $44 billion acquisition of the social network, announced on Monday, per a new SEC filing. The filing, which details the terms of the agreement, indicates Twitter would have to pay the same fee under specific circumstances. The billionaire tech exec agreed to acquire Twitter and take the company private at $54.20 per share, valuing the company at around $43.4 billion.

  • Temasek-backed oil rig builders agree $6.3 billion merger amid sector downturn

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore's Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) has agreed to a S$8.7 billion ($6.29 billion) merger with Keppel Corp's larger offshore and marine unit, a year after the Temasek-backed firms began deal talks amid an industry downturn. The lossmaking oil rig builders have been whiplashed by years of oversupply, oil price volatility and a drop in new orders. The combination "brings together two leading O&M companies in Singapore to create a stronger player that can realise synergies and compete more effectively amidst the energy transition," Keppel CEO Loh Chin Hua said.

  • Activision Shareholders Approve Xbox Deal, But Wall Street Has Doubts

    Shareholders at Call of Duty and Overwatch 2 publisher Activision Blizzard voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to approve a $69 billion sale to tech giant Microsoft. The deal gives golden parachutes to top execs at Activision, including embattled CEO Bobby Kotick. But despite gaming’s biggest acquisition ever moving one step closer to completion, the company’s weak stock price indicates Wall Street investors still think the deal could ultimately collapse.

  • NuScale shareholders file suit ahead of proposed SPAC merger

    The plaintiffs are not at odds with the merger, but instead are challenging actions they say will dilute their common shares.

  • Musk's $44B Twitter bid still faces these legal hurdles

    Elon Musk has several hurdles to clear before his $44 billion bid for Twitter (TWTR) makes it past the finish line. And the costs to acquire the social media company could escalate as shareholders weigh in.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Thermo Fisher Scientific, and 1 Reason to Sell

    One of the largest companies in the space is Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO). At a market capitalization of $200 billion, it's not accurate to say the company is under the radar. The company has amassed a portfolio of products that span the entire industry.

  • Tenable to buy cybersecurity startup for $44.5M

    Tenable plans to integrate Bit Discovery's monitoring technology across all of its products so customers can more easily identify and eliminate areas of known and unknown security risk.

  • Elon Musk Wins Major Court Case, SolarCity Acquisition Deemed ‘Entirely Fair’

    In another big win for Elon Musk after tendering a successful bid to buy Twitter, a ruling was made in his favor on April 27 in a shareholder lawsuit over Tesla's $2.6 billion acquisition of solar...

  • Done Deals: Centric Brands Acquires Daytona Apparel Group’s Hosiery Division + More

    All the latest news about acquisitions, licensing and distribution deals.

  • Mass transit group Swvl confirms estimated $100M acquisition of UK start-up Zeelo

    Mass transit group Swvl has confirmed to TechCrunch its deal to buy UK start-up Zeelo, estimated to be a $100 million acquisition, according to sources. The Egyptian-born startup that provides shared transportation services for intercity and intracity trips, recently expanded into Turkey with its acquisition of Volt Lines. The agreement to acquire Zeelo, which claims to be the UK’s largest ‘smart bus’ platform aimed at manual workers and students, adds to Swvl’s recent acquisitions of Viapool and Shotl, as well as the announced acquisitions of Volt Lines and door2door.

  • Who’s Who in E&P A&D: Rockcliff Energy’s Christopher Simon

    The recent swirl of deals in and around the Haynesville Shale hasn’t exactly been a surprise to Rockcliff Energy where Christopher Simon serves as vice president of business development.

  • Pay-TV Leaders Charter And Comcast Form Streaming Joint Venture Built On Xfinity Flex

    Comcast and Charter, the top two cable TV operators in the U.S., are forming a streaming joint venture based on Comcast’s popular Xfinity Flex devices. The 50-50 partnership will make the service available as 4K connected devices and smart-TVs sold in national retail stores as well as directly through Charter and Comcast. It will be […]