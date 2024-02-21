GJ Rotary Club to distrubute Winter Robin Hood Grant winners

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Rotary Club of Grand Junction is excited to celebrate the winners of the Winter 2024 Robin Hood Grants.

This year, the committe chose a theme that reflected Rotary International’s dedication to mental health. Winners will receive $30,000 in total, thanks to the Rotary Club of Grand Junction and their parent organization for matching the grant funds.

The Robin Hood Committee selected the following groups for the grants:

Western Slope Center for Children Therapy Services

Center for Enriched Communications Counseling Services

Orchard Mesa Elementary Schools Neurodiversity Cottage Program Regional Outreach Veteran Engagement Resources Break Stigma Program

Support-A-Soldier Clearinghouse

BAM! Creative Minds + Healthy Minds Project

Mesa County Valley School District 51`s Councilor Training

The Art Center of Wester Colorado Artability Program

Distribution is Wednesady at noon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.