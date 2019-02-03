Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OB:GJF): What’s The Analyst Consensus Outlook?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

The latest earnings announcement Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OB:GJF) released in December 2018 suggested that the company endured a major headwind with earnings falling by -25%. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways on how market analysts perceive Gjensidige Forsikring’s earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks brighter. Note that I will be looking at net income excluding extraordinary items to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Market analysts’ consensus outlook for next year seems buoyant, with earnings expanding by a significant 64%. However, GJF’s profits are predicted to be volatile, declining in absolute dollar terms in the following year before rising up again in 2022.

Although it is useful to be aware of the rate of growth each year relative to today’s figure, it may be more beneficial determining the rate at which the company is rising or falling on average every year. The benefit of this technique is that it removes the impact of near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Gjensidige Forsikring’s earnings trajectory over time, be more volatile. To calculate this rate, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 2.1%. This means, we can expect Gjensidige Forsikring will grow its earnings by 2.1% every year for the next couple of years.

For Gjensidige Forsikring, I’ve put together three pertinent factors you should look at:

