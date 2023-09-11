GJPD seeking public help in fire investigation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department is seeking public assistance in a building fire investigation.

At around 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, GJPD Officers and GJFD crews responded to a fire at the old Carville’s Auto Mart in the 2100 block on North Avenue. The fire was extinguished and no injuries have been reported, but witnesses reported three juveniles in the area of the fire.

Witnesses say they saw two males and one female between the ages of 15 and 18. Now, the GJPD is looking for any information about the fire or video from the surrounding area between 3:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

Please contact the GJPD non-emergency dispatch at 970-242-6707 if you have any information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.