GK Software (ETR:GKS) shareholders have earned a 26% CAGR over the last three years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. To wit, the GK Software SE (ETR:GKS) share price has flown 101% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. It's also good to see the share price up 38% over the last quarter. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 17% in 90 days).

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, GK Software moved from a loss to profitability. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, GK Software shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 4.1% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 11%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 2%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how GK Software scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

