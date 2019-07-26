Do GL Events’s (EPA:GLO) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut?

Today we are going to look at GL Events (EPA:GLO) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for GL Events:

0.089 = €88m ÷ (€1.8b - €778m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, GL Events has an ROCE of 8.9%.

Is GL Events's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see GL Events's ROCE is around the 8.0% average reported by the Commercial Services industry. Regardless of where GL Events sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

The image below shows how GL Events's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for GL Events.

GL Events's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

GL Events has total liabilities of €778m and total assets of €1.8b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 44% of its total assets. GL Events has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

The Bottom Line On GL Events's ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it's worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better. There might be better investments than GL Events out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.

