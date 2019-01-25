Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Glacier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: GBCI)

Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call

, 11:00 a.m. ET

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Glacier Bancorp Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Randy Chesler, President and CEO.

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

All right. Thank you, Joel. Good morning and thank you for joining us today. With me here in snowy Kalispell this morning is Ron Copher, our Chief Financial Officer; Don Chery, our Chief Administrative Officer; Angela Dose, our Chief Accounting Officer, and joining us by phone is Barry Johnston, our Chief Credit Administrator. Yesterday, we released our fourth quarter and full year 2018 results. This is a very strong and well-balanced quarter, and wraps up an excellent year for the company.

Earnings for the quarter were $49.6 million, an increase of $14.9 million or 43% over the fourth quarter a year ago, excluding the reevaluation of the net deferred tax asset. Pre-tax income was $61.2 million for the quarter, an increase of $14.9 million or 32% over the prior year fourth quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.59, an increase of 2% from the prior quarter and an increase of $0.15 or 34% over the prior year fourth quarter, excluding the reevaluation of the net deferred tax asset. We had strong organic loan growth of $164 million or 8% annualized in the fourth quarter. This represents really good activity for this time of the year. Net margin of 4.30% of earning assets was up 4 basis points over the prior quarter. Our yield on earning assets increased 5 basis points to 4.64%. Return on assets was a very strong 1.66% for the quarter.

We declared a special dividend of $0.30 per share, our 15th special dividend and also declared a regular dividend of $0.26 per share, our 135th consecutive quarterly dividend. And right after the quarter close, we announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire First National Bank of Layton, a community bank in Layton, Utah. This great 100-year-old community bank with stable low cost deposit base and high quality, high margin loans, we believe will serve us very well.

We like the growth drivers in Utah, highly educated population, business friendly environment, few community banks, fantastic quality of life and we think these are all in place for the long-term. This addition, First National Bank of Layton, will position us nicely for future growth and we are very excited to expand our presence in this dynamic state.

So 2018 was a great year for the company. Thanks to our proven business model, strong performance by all our divisions and the talented members of the Glacier team. Net income was $182 million, an increase of $46 million or 34% over the prior year, excluding the reevaluation of the net deferred tax asset. Pre-tax income was $222 million, an increase of $42 million or 23% over the prior year.

Earnings per share were $2.17, an increase of 24% from the prior year, excluding the reevaluation of the net deferred tax asset. Total loan growth for the year was $1.7 billion or 26% and we had organic loan growth of $728 million or 11%. Core deposits grew $1.9 billion or 26% and we had organic core deposit growth of $195 million or 3% for the year.

Net interest margin was 4.21%, a 9 basis points increase over the 4.12% net interest margin in the prior year fourth quarter. This is especially notable as the increase would be 23 basis points over the prior year, if the tax rates in effect in 2017 or in effect in 2018. Return on assets for the year was 1.59%, up from 1.41% in the prior year and return on equity for the year was 12.56%, up from an 11.46% year ago. Both those comparisons exclude the reevaluation of the net deferred tax asset. And while we were posting these excellent results, the team was able to complete the acquisitions and system conversions of Collegiate Peaks Bank and First Security Bank, which added combined assets of over $1.6 billion.

Loan production for the fourth quarter was $944 million, which once again was very generally well distributed among all our divisions. Loan paydowns were $780 million, which is pretty consistent with past seasonality. The loan portfolio ended the quarter at $8.3 billion. It was a strong quarter and full year. We view it as reflective of our very healthy western markets. The loan portfolio had organic growth of $728 million or 11% since the beginning of the year and was primarily driven by growth in good quality commercial real estate loans, which increased $463 million or 13% over the same period.

Our investment securities grew to $2.9 billion, increasing $175 million or 7% during the current quarter and increased $443 million or 18% from the prior year fourth quarter. Investment securities represented 24% of total assets at the end of the fourth quarter, compared to 25% at the end of the fourth quarter a year ago.

Once again, our key credit quality ratios improved on almost all categories across the Board. I am especially proud of our team's performance in this area. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at the end of the quarter were 41 basis points, a decrease of 16 basis points from the prior year's fourth quarter. Net charge-offs for the quarter were $2.5 million or 3 basis points of total loans, compared to $2.9 million or 4 basis points of loans in the fourth quarter. On a full year basis, charge-offs were 10 basis points of total loans, down 7 basis points from the end of last year.

Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at the end of the fourth quarter were 47 basis points, which is a 14 basis -- which is 14 basis points lower than the prior quarter and 21 basis points lower than the prior year fourth quarter. At the end of the quarter, NPAs were $56.8 million. That's a decrease of $15.4 million or 21% from the prior quarter. We're very pleased to see this continued reduction in the level of NPAs, as we've been working toward this for a number of years and it's reflective of our belief that now is the right time to focus on reductions here. A number of our divisions did an excellent job working through these difficult credits.

The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans outstanding at the end of the quarter was 1.58%, which is down 5 basis points from the prior quarter and down 39 basis points from the end of the fourth quarter a year ago. This reflects our positive outlook on our portfolio and our markets.

Core deposits ended the quarter at $9.3 billion, total core deposits were down 1% or $125 million from the prior quarter, which is relatively consistent with past historical trends for this time of the year. On a full year basis organic deposits increased 3% or $195 million and we ended the year with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 88%, essentially unchanged from the prior year.

The cost of funding for the current quarter was unchanged from the prior quarter at 36 basis points and was up 3 basis points versus the prior year fourth quarter. The cost of funding on a full year basis for 2018 was 36 basis points and was unchanged when compared to the prior year. Once again, our 14 divisions continued to do an outstanding job managing deposit costs, specific to each of their markets and we expect to continue to outperform our peers in this area.

Interest income increased $2.4 million to $125 million or 2% from the prior quarter and increased $28.4 million or 29% over the prior year fourth quarter. Both increases were primarily attributable to the increase in interest income from commercial loans due to our loan growth and rising interest rates. Interest income on commercial loans increased $1.7 million or 2% from the prior quarter and increased $20.9 million or 34% from the prior year fourth quarter.

The company's net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets for the current quarter was 4.30%, compared to 4.26% in the prior quarter. The 4 basis points increase in the net interest margin was primarily the result of increased yields on the loan portfolio. The current quarter net interest margin increased 7 basis points over the prior year fourth quarter net interest margin of 4.23% and would have been an increase of approximately 21 basis points, if the same federal tax rates in effect in 2017 were in effect today. The increase in core margin from the prior year fourth quarter was a result of the remix of earning assets to higher yielding loans, improved interest rates on the loan portfolio and stable funding cost.

Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $28.5 million. This is a decrease of $3.9 million or 2% from the prior -- 12% from the prior quarter, an increase of $785,000 or 3% over the same quarter last year, 2% decrease. Service charges and other fees of $19.7 million increased $2.4 million or 33% from the prior year fourth quarter. The increase was primarily due to the increased number of accounts and organic growth from -- and acquisitions. Gain on sale of loans decreased $1.6 million or 22% from the prior quarter, as a result of real estate seasonality, as well as market volatility and some political uncertainty. Gains decreased $1.8 million or 24% from the prior year fourth quarter.

Other income decreased $2 million or 47% from the prior quarter and was due to a $2.3 million gain on sale of our branch building. Non-interest expense for the quarter of $81.9 million decreased $1 million or 1% from the prior quarter and increased $13.5 million or 20% over the prior year fourth quarter. Comp and benefits increased by $458,000 or 1% from the prior quarter and increased $9.9 million or 25% from the prior year's fourth quarter primarily due to increased number of employees from our acquisitions.

Occupancy and equipment expense increased $959,000 or 14% over the prior year fourth quarter and was also due primarily to our acquisitions. OREO expenses decreased $2.4 million from the prior quarter, driven by a single property, which we wrote down $2.2 million in the third quarter. Other expenses increased $846,000 or 6% from the prior quarter. Acquisition related expenses were $520,000 in the current quarter compared to $1.3 million in the prior quarter and $936,000 in the prior year fourth quarter.

Our tax expense for the fourth quarter was $11.6 million. This is a decrease of $19.7 million from the prior year fourth quarter and was attributable to the Tax Act. The effective tax rate in the fourth quarter was 19%, compared to 25% in the prior year fourth quarter, excluding the reevaluation of the net tax deferred asset.

The current quarter efficiency ratio was 53.93%, 167-basis point increase from the prior quarter efficiency ratio of 52.26%. Now the prior quarter efficiency ratio would have been 53.06%, if the sale of the branch was not included in the third quarter ratio. The current quarter efficiency ratio was also impacted by the $1.6 million seasonal decrease in the gain on sale of loans during the current quarter. On a full year basis, the efficiency ratio is 54.73%, up from 53.94% in 2017 due to the Tax Act.

So in closing, the fourth quarter and full year 2018 represents another excellent performance for the company. We successfully closed and converted both our First Security and Collegiate Peaks Bank acquisitions, which increased our asset size by almost 15% and launched us over the $10 billion threshold. We are well on our way toward successfully integrating the new employees and customers into our company, which I believe the results demonstrate. Our 14-division presidents and their teams across the seven states, as well as our senior staff continued to produce market leading results and I would like to thank them all for their commitment and their drive to be the best.

That ends my formal remarks. And Joel, I'd like to hand the call back over to you to open up the line for any questions.

Questions and Answers:

Our first question comes from Jackie Bohlen with KBW.

Jacquelynne Bohlen -- KBW -- Analyst

Hi, Randy. Good morning.

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

Good morning, Jackie.

Jacquelynne Bohlen -- KBW -- Analyst

I wanted to touch first on expenses. If I take aside the acquisition costs and then the writedown on the property last quarter, it looks like those moved up on a linked-quarter basis. Was that an uptick in the run rate or were there just some year-end true-ups that caused us to be a little higher?

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

So Jackie, probably, the biggest driver quarter-to-quarter in terms of expenses is, really the expenses in the third quarter were a bit understated. So between $500,000 and $700,000 we received a credit on a contract that we renegotiated that came through as a credit. So it actually decreased our expenses in the third quarter a little more than we normally would have had. So the comparison there really is, if you look at linked quarters, primarily driven by the fact that the third was a bit understated due to that credit.

Jacquelynne Bohlen -- KBW -- Analyst

Okay. So, the fourth quarter is a pretty good run rate going forward outside of any unusual items, and then just ahead of the acquisitions next year?

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

Yes. We think the full-year 2019 efficiency ratio will be between the 54% and 55%. So that's consistent with kind of the rate in the fourth quarter.

Jacquelynne Bohlen -- KBW -- Analyst

Okay. And then just one more and I'll step back. In terms of gain on sale of loans, I know that you had seasonality that's typical there at play. How is your outlook looking for 2019, outside of seasonality, were there any noteworthy trends in the quarter in either volume or gain on sale margins?

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

So margin and gain on sale pricing held pretty well. So as you saw, as you noted, we were down due to seasonality and I think that was pretty much felt across the industry, given both seasonality and a bit of uncertainty. We still feel real confident in 2019 is -- on a full-year basis is going to look a lot like 2017 and 2018.

Jacquelynne Bohlen -- KBW -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you. That's helpful. I'll step back.

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

You're welcome.

And our next question comes from Matthew Clark with Piper Jaffray.

Matthew Clark -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

Hey. Good morning.

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

Good morning, Matthew.

Matthew Clark -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

How much do purchase accounting accretion contribute to the margin this quarter?

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

So for this quarter, there were 5 basis points. We are down actually from the prior quarter where we had 8 basis points.

Matthew Clark -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

Okay. Great. And then the weighted average rate on new loans this quarter?

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

So new production, we're coming in north of 5.50%. So we're seeing pretty good pricing on new loans coming in.

Matthew Clark -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

Okay. Great. And then you want to take a stab at the outlook for loan growth for the year? You guys have obviously exceeded expectations in 2018, but just wanted to get your thoughts on kind of what you're seeing in the pipeline and what you might be tapping the brakes on this year as well?

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

No. I think that we feel good about 2019. Despite a lot of noise coming from Washington, our customers still seem to be plowing forward. So we still feel our 8% forecast for 2019 is very solid and we're very, very comfortable with that at this time. So we don't see a lot of headwinds on -- against that at this point in time.

Matthew Clark -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

Okay. Great. And then just on deposit pricing, you've done a great job in mitigating the betas there, but the loan-to-deposit ratio is up to 87% and I just wondered what your comfort range is with that ratio and whether or not that might put some increased pressure on you to start moving deposit cost up a little more going forward?

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

So we are expecting deposit growth in 2019 and on the pricing front, we expect to continue to outperform our peers in that area, and we'll -- so that's our outlook at this point. We feel, like I said, we feel pretty good about growing the deposits and our strategy is, we're growing operating accounts with both consumers and businesses. We continue to add those to the company and we think that's going to continue. And so, we'll have to see how the year pans out, but that's our, that's how we're viewing the year at this point.

Matthew Clark -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

If your loan-to-deposit ratio got to say 90% and would that change your behavior on deposit pricing or not necessarily feel comfortable operating in the low 90s as well?

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

I think we'd be fine. We ended the year --

Matthew Clark -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

We ended year just where we ended last year. So I think with our acquisitions and our deposit growth we feel comfortable.

Matthew Clark -- Piper Jaffray -- Analyst

Great. Thanks.

Thank you.

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

Thanks. You're welcome.

And our next question comes from Michael Young with SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Michael Young -- SunTrust -- Analyst

Hey. Good morning, everyone.

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

Good morning, Michael.

Michael Young -- SunTrust -- Analyst

I wanted to just ask, Randy, you kind of made a comment about the deposit outflows around year-end, just those balances were down a little bit and looks like it was kind of backfilled with FHLB borrowings. So just wanted to get a sense of, how much of that you feel like might be seasonal similar to prior years, and then is there any flow-through effect into the margin in the first quarter from those FHLB borrowings or will those run-off pretty quickly?

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

So the decline in the deposits was primarily in the non-interest bearing portion of our deposit base. We went back and looked and saw seasonally, it was pretty consistent with what's taken place, probably it made a little bit more acute by the fact that the title company's balances were down. That's a pretty significant part of that bucket. So we are seeing the markets strengthened back up a little bit. So, Michael, that was, when we look at the movement there pretty much consistent with past seasonality. And at the end, our average balance of non-interest was higher at the end of the fourth quarter than it was on the third quarter.

In terms of the borrowings, the Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, we're going to expect those to be pretty much brought down pretty -- by the end of this first quarter. So don't really expect that to be something that's carried forward.

Michael Young -- SunTrust -- Analyst

Okay. And then, another one, just kind of on the loan yield side, you've mentioned the new loan yields at about 5.50% versus the average yield in the quarter of 5.05%. It sounds like you guys have some pretty strong tailwinds, I guess, on the loan pricing side, both in the new pricing engine that you put in place last year, but also given that you're more focused on the five-year portion of the curve. So could you maybe just talk about maybe the magnitude of that this year and any additional lift in NIM that you expect from that?

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

I'm going to have -- I'm going to ask Ron to talk about the NIM. I would just tell you in terms of a nice tailwind, we still feel pretty good about getting good pricing in our markets and there are pockets of some competitive pressure. But generally, because of our strategy and how we're positioned in the market, we feel we're getting what we think is adequate and right. So we feel good about that. On the NIM side, Ron, do you want to talk about that?

Ronald J. Copher -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. So we're -- we've got momentum as everybody could see that in each of the four quarters we continue to have better yields on the loans, better yield on the earning assets and so that will continue. But there were four rate hikes in the 2018, there may only be two, there may be none, who knows. But the beauty of our -- the structure of our balance sheet, particularly our loan book tied to the five-year, is that the majority of those loans will either reprice or mature and that's where we get the lift, that's how our balance sheet is filled. We typically do better in the second year, so we've got the four rate hikes in 2018 and that I think will help us get a higher margin throughout 2019.

Michael Young -- SunTrust -- Analyst

Okay. Perfect. So you're still rolling into that, perfect. Just wanted to double check that. And then, maybe kind of switching gears, altogether, just the other expense line item was up in the fourth quarter, little higher than I expected. Is that where that kind of $600,000 credit was present in third quarter that reverted or were there any other expenses that kind of flow through there? And then any outlook on that line item maybe in the next year?

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

Yeah. No. You got it exactly right. That -- the third quarter was understated, because we took that large credit in and that hit on the other income line. Not a lot of -- little ins and outs there but nothing else material and expect going forward again, of course, you got M&A expenses in there, so kind of pulling those things out, don't expect to see a lot of extraordinary movement.

Michael Young -- SunTrust -- Analyst

Okay. And just tax rate, last one, Ron, any outlook for next year?

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

You know exactly to go to Ron, when you talk taxes.

Ronald J. Copher -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. I would, just for the full year use 20% and just give some background on that. Our -- the percentage of our assets be they loans or investments that are tax exempt, that continues to come down. So the regular ordinary income is increasing and that is what principally will drive our tax rate up another 1%, if you will.

Michael Young -- SunTrust -- Analyst

Okay. Thanks.

And our next question comes from Jeff Rulis with D.A. Davidson.

Jeffrey A. Rulis -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

Thanks. Good morning.

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

Good morning Jeff.

Jeffrey A. Rulis -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

Randy, you discussed the work you've done on the credit side and it's ongoing, I guess, the sequential drop is more sizable. Anything that triggered that NPA reduction or is it just a bit of timing?

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

Really timing, it's -- like I said, it's a result of long lead time on these restructuring, finding good solutions, they just take a lot of time. And to some extent, the end of the year is kind of a natural line for us to kind of have discussions with both buyers and sellers. So that probably helped spike it a little bit. But we can -- we hope we'll see some continued improvement there. It's just going to be subject to other discussions we have going. But end of the year, this was a great quarter for resolving some of those NPAs.

Jeffrey A. Rulis -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

Sure. Yeah. Just to your tone, Randy, seem like there's a little more urgency or let's get through this, is that correct that you have picked up maybe the heat on your folks to maybe move some stuff out or is it just back to some things came together and that's the result.

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

Yeah. I think it's just prioritization. I think some of these -- we are busy doing so many things and I think sometimes we don't spend a lot of time working through them and they take a lot of work and creativity to figure out good solutions to move them forward. And you can see, we didn't take a lot of credit writedown at the same time. So they're very -- they were very well handled by our divisions, they just do a tremendous job.

I think it was just reprioritizing and as a team we got together and just looked at it, and just said, we felt we were a little higher than we wanted to be, we looked at our peer group and we liked to be outperforming peers in every area. This is one we were a little high. So we all decided to really put some elbow grease on it and I think it's -- that's what you're seeing here, it's paying off.

Jeffrey A. Rulis -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

Okay. And then just a follow on, maybe for Barry, just with the 8% loan growth, I guess, the provisioning levels expectation in 2019 with a good low NPA base?

Barry L. Johnston -- Chief Credit Administrator

Yeah. It's -- I think that's reasonable based on what we're looking at given this year and what we did with the NPAs throughout the year, I think, the 8% is something that's achievable.

Jeffrey A. Rulis -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

Well, on the provisioning versus 8% loan growth than were similar to Q4's kind of provision levels or more like the third quarter?

Barry L. Johnston -- Chief Credit Administrator

What we look at it, we look at it every quarter. So it's going to depend on our organic loan growth, and then, if we have any acquisitions during the year that would also impact it. So really hard to say, but I wouldn't expect that would be too far off what we did last year.

Jeffrey A. Rulis -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

Okay. Fair enough. And then maybe one last one, Randy, just to define the gain on sale outlook, you talked about maybe 2019 looks a lot like 2017 and 2018, 2018 you were down 10% or 11% year-over-year. Somewhere in that range, I guess, between 2018 and 2017 is the expectation on gain on sale?

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

Yeah, Jeff. That's a good way to look at it. I think that's just what we're seeing.

Jeffrey A. Rulis -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

Okay. All right. Thank you.

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

You bet.

Our next question comes from Andrew Liesch with Sandler O'Neill.

Andrew Liesch -- Sandler O'Neill -- Analyst

Good morning, guys.

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

Good morning, Andrew.

Andrew Liesch -- Sandler O'Neill -- Analyst

Just -- you covered most of my fundamental questions, but just longer term is what's on M&A. What -- I know you got it on some latest deal here in Utah. But I don't think it would preclude you from doing anything else. Just what -- where does this discussion stand, I mean, your currency certainly held up a lot better than other banks. Just curious what the M&A market -- M&A chatter is for you guys right now?

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

Well, I think, it is really good. I think we continue to get phone calls and some of that's our reputation is being a high quality buyer, people seek us out, that hasn't stopped. So some real good conversations ongoing. I'd say we're -- we still very much sticked to our discipline, good banks, good markets, good people. We don't feel a particular need to move quickly unless we see something we really like, because we have really strong core performance as you can see in the business. So it's a real good position to be in. But a lot of activity, a lot of conversations and we're spending our time taking a fair look at a number of them talking with people. So the door is open. We just again stick to our guns and looking for good banks, good markets, good people.

Andrew Liesch -- Sandler O'Neill -- Analyst

Great. Yeah. You've covered all my other questions. Thanks.

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

All right. You bet.

And our next question comes from Gordon McGuire with Stephens, Inc.

Gordon McGuire -- Stephens, Inc. -- Analyst

Good morning, gentlemen.

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

Good morning, Gordon.

Gordon McGuire -- Stephens, Inc. -- Analyst

So all my questions have really been answered, so maybe I'll just throw one, quickly on CECL. Any preliminary outlook you can provide at this point or maybe just when you might be able to give -- provide a little bit more detail on that, and just how preparations have been going?

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

So, CECL we've been doing a lot of work on it and we are getting ready for the change. I think we've got a team on it, I think, it's going very well. I think it's too early to really give you any kind of specific output. We've built the models, we're in the process of tuning them and so it's a little early to tell.

I guess just at a very high level, I think, for us it doesn't appear that it's going to be dramatically different than where we've been in the past. But we have to go through all the work to finish the models and test them and really go through the results.

Gordon McGuire -- Stephens, Inc. -- Analyst

Sure. That's all I had. Thanks guys.

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

All right. You're welcome.

Our next question comes from Don Worthington with Raymond James.

Donald Worthington -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Thank you. Good morning, everyone.

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

Good morning, Don.

Donald Worthington -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Question on your two acquisitions that were completed in 2018. Did -- were you able to have good retention rates on the deposits that you assumed?

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

Yeah. We -- on both deals, I think, we did very well. Going into them, we tell the teams, look, we don't expect you to run out and prove yourself, we just want to keep all your good customers and all your good employees, and I think, for the most part we accomplished that in both cases.

Donald Worthington -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Okay. Great. Thanks. That's all I had.

I'm not showing any further questions at this time, I would now like to turn the call back over to Randy Chesler for any closing remarks.

Randall M. Chesler -- President and CEO

All right. So thank you for joining us today. We appreciate your interest and we want to wish all of you a great weekend, enjoy the fun in the snow here in the west and other places. So we thank you again, and as always, if you have any other questions, you can just give us a ring directly, we'll be happy to talk to you about them. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude today's program and you may all disconnect.

