Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) insider upped their holding by 23% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Glacier Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GBCI ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Glacier Bancorp

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Board Craig Langel bought US$773k worth of shares at a price of US$51.55 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$50.52. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Craig Langel was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Glacier Bancorp insiders own about US$24m worth of shares. That equates to 0.5% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Glacier Bancorp Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Glacier Bancorp insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Glacier Bancorp, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

