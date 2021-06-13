Glacier Blood? Watermelon Snow? Whatever It's Called, Snow Shouldn't Be So Red.

Cara Giaimo
·4 min read
Sampling red-colored snow in the Alps. (Jean-Gabriel/Valaey/Jardin du Lautaret/UGA/CNRS/ALPALGA via The New York Times)
Sampling red-colored snow in the Alps. (Jean-Gabriel/Valaey/Jardin du Lautaret/UGA/CNRS/ALPALGA via The New York Times)

Winter through spring, the French Alps are wrapped in austere white snow. But as spring turns to summer, the stoic slopes start to blush. Parts of the snow take on bright colors: deep red, rusty orange, lemonade pink. Locals call this “sang de glacier,” or “glacier blood.” Visitors sometimes go with “watermelon snow.”

In reality, these blushes come from an embarrassment of algae. In recent years, alpine habitats all over the world have experienced an uptick in snow-algae blooms — dramatic, strangely hued aggregations of these normally invisible creatures.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

While snow-algae blooms are poorly understood, the fact they are happening is probably not a good sign. Researchers have begun surveying the algae of the Alps to better grasp what species live there, how they survive and what might be pushing them over the bleeding edge. Some of their initial findings were published this week in Frontiers in Plant Science.

Tiny yet powerful, the plantlike bacteria we call algae are “the basis of all ecosystems,” said Adeline Stewart, an author of the study who worked on it as a doctoral student at Grenoble Alpes University in France. Thanks to their photosynthetic prowess, algae produce a large amount of the world’s oxygen and form the foundation of most food webs.

But they sometimes overdo it, multiplying until they throw things out of balance. This can cause toxic red tides, scummy freshwater blooms and unsettling glacier blood.

While it’s unclear exactly what spurs the blooms, the color — often red, but sometimes green, gray or yellow — comes from pigments and other molecules that the snow algae use to protect themselves from ultraviolet light. These hues absorb more sunlight, causing the underlying snow to melt more quickly. This can change ecosystem dynamics and hasten the shrinking of glaciers.

Inspired by increasing reports of the phenomenon, researchers at several alpine institutes decided to turn their attention from algae species in far-flung habitats to those “that grow next door,” said Eric Maréchal, head of a plant physiology lab at Grenoble Alpes University and a leader of the project.

Because so many different types of algae can live and bloom in the mountains, the researchers began with a census in parts of the French Alps to find out what grows where. They took soil samples from five peaks, spread over various altitudes, and searched for algal DNA.

They found that many species tend to prefer particular elevations and have most likely evolved to thrive in the conditions found there. One key genus, fittingly named Sanguina, grows only above 6,500 feet.

The researchers also brought some species back to the lab to investigate their potential bloom triggers. Algae blooms occur naturally — the first written observation of glacier blood came from Aristotle, who guessed that the snow had grown hairy, red worms from lying around too long.

But human-generated factors can worsen such outbursts and make them more frequent. Extreme weather, unseasonably warm temperatures and influxes of nutrients from agricultural and sewage runoff all play a role in freshwater and ocean algae blooms.

To see if the same was true for glacier blood, the researchers subjected the algae to surpluses of nutrients, such as nitrogen and phosphorus. While they have not found anything significant so far, they plan to continue this line of testing, Stewart said.

The limits of DNA sampling mean that even this study gives an incomplete picture of what’s living in and under the snow, said Heather Maughan, a microbiologist and research scholar at the Ronin Institute in New Jersey who was not involved in the study. Still, it revealed the “incredible diversity” of alpine algae — underscoring how little we know about them, as well as their potential to “serve as beacons of ecosystem change,” she said.

In the coming years, the researchers will keep track of how species distributions shift over time, which may shed light on the overall health of the ecosystem, Stewart said. They will also try to establish whether temperature patterns correlate with blooms, and begin to compare species compositions in white versus colorful snow. Eventually, they hope to decipher the blood-red message.

“There’s so little that we know,” she said. “We need to dig deeper.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2021 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • Love, Death & Robots: Snow In The Desert

    Every bounty hunter in the galaxy wants a piece of Snow.

  • Bet $1 on any playoff game and get $1 for every point your team scores*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion for this week's NBA action.

  • Google researchers show artificial intelligence can design microchips better and faster than humans

    Artificial intelligence can design computer microchips that perform at least as well as those designed by human experts, devising such blueprints thousands of times faster. This new research from Google is already helping with the design of microchips for the company's next generation of AI computer systems. The process of designing the physical layout of a chip's parts, known as floor planning, is key to a device's ultimate performance.

  • Maine tries to shift the cost of recycling onto companies instead of taxpayers

    TRENTON, Maine - At the height of tourist season, the recycling bins at this coastal town used to swell with glass and plastic, office paper and piles of cardboard from the local boatyard. But the bins are gone, and their contents now join the trash, destined either for an incinerator to generate electricity or a landfill. Trenton is one of many Maine towns that had to cut back or close their recycling operations after events both global and local. In 2018 China, which used to take much of Ameri

  • Hitting the Books: How Richard Browning took to the sky like Iron Man

    Aviator Richard Browning recalls the record-making 2017 flight that put his name in the Guinness Book of World Records.

  • UFC 263 ‘Embedded,’ No. 6: Making weight brings Deiveson Figueiredo to tears

    Get one last behind-the-scenes look at the featured fighters before UFC 263.

  • How a starter at an Indiana golf course ended up playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates

    He got the job of a starter/ranger, and the golf club agreed to work around his baseball training schedule.

  • A doctor's chronic cough led to stroke and locked-in syndrome, which made her appear unconscious while she was awake

    Dr. Shaiba Ansari-Ali told Today she tore an artery in her neck from coughing, which impaired blood flow to her brain, ultimately causing a stroke.

  • California preparing to reopen

    Starting June 15, all venues, bars and restaurants will begin opening at 100% capacity with most mask restrictions being waived for fully vaccinated people.

  • US continues to reopen among lowering vaccination rates

    But some are concerned about a variant, first found in India, that's more than doubled in the U.S.

  • Lightning strikes woman swimming off of Tybee Island, Georgia officials say

    Firefighters performed CPR, and the swimmer was taken to a hospital, officials say.

  • China expands Tibet's political education drive

    In Tibet's capital city Lhasa, there's one image that is ubiquitous: portraits of Chinese President Xi Jinping and fellow leaders. China is broadening a political education campaign to mark the 70th anniversary of its control over the region. In a rare and tightly chaperoned government tour last week, a Reuters reporter met with civilians and religious figures who pledged loyalty to the Communist Party and Xi. This is an exchange with a monk at Jokhang Temple:[Reuters reporter:] "Who is your spiritual leader? Is it the 14th Dalai Lama?" [Lhakpa:] "Xi Jinping!"[Reuters reporter:] "Really? Let me ask one more time, who is your spiritual leader?"[Lhakpa:] "I'm not drunk. I'm very conscious. I speak freely to you."The Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, fled Tibet in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule. He has since established a government - the Central Tibetan Administration or the CTA - in exile based in Dharamsala, India.Beijing has labeled him a dangerous separatist and said when he passes away the government will select its own successor. In Tibet's College of Buddhism, a major religious training school on the outskirts of Lhasa, Chinese flags flew atop temples.Vice director of the college Kelsang Wandui said around 40% of the school's study program was dedicated to political and cultural education. "We are under the leadership of the Communist Party now, of course, so we must learn about politics."The CTA said quote "the political re-education campaign has been reinvigorated to Sinicize Tibet." This is Robert Barnett, a Professional Research Associate from SOAS university in London: "They can't even be a monk or nun if they don't show that political loyalty and they certainly can't go to the college unless they wholly demonstrate that they are politically loyal // They are training these people or hoping to train these people to become preachers for the Communist Party and its new version of Tibetan Buddhism.""Beijing has consistently denied any accusations of rights abuses in Tibet, and says people in China are free to practice approved religions, including Buddhism.

  • President Biden to Sign Bill Naming Pulse Nightclub a National Memorial

    “Pulse Nightclub is hallowed ground.”

  • Biden nominee linked to 1989 sabotage draws Republican ire

    President Joe Biden’s nominee to oversee federal lands in the U.S. West is facing Republican pressure to withdraw over her ties to environmental activists convicted of spiking trees to sabotage a national forest timber sale more than 30 years ago. U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, the ranking Republican on the Senate energy committee, said Friday that U.S. Bureau of Land Management nominee Tracy Stone-Manning should be disqualified for her collaboration with “extreme environmental activists.” As a 23-year-old graduate student at the University of Montana, Stone-Manning sent a letter to federal officials in 1989 saying spikes had been inserted into trees in Idaho’s Clearwater National Forest.

  • ‘A Quiet Place 2’ Is the First Movie to Surpass $100 Million at the U.S. Box Office in Pandemic Times

    John Krasinski’s nearly silent thriller “A Quiet Place Part II” has crossed a notable box office milestone. The Paramount Pictures film is the first of the pandemic era to surpass $100 million in U.S. ticket sales. Through the weekend, “A Quiet Place 2” has generated $108 million at the domestic box office and another $80 […]

  • 16 of the biggest Kardashian family scandals

    The series finale of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" aired on June 10. Here are the biggest scandals the family has been involved in over the years.

  • Tennis-Nadal concedes best player won after losing to Djokovic in Paris

    Rafael Nadal was his usual gracious self despite suffering his first defeat at Roland Garros since 2015 as he went out to world number one Novak Djokovic in the the French Open semi-finals on Friday, saying his opponent had deserved his victory. It was only 13-time champion Nadal's third defeat here since his debut in 2005 and the first time in 115 best-of-five-set matches on clay that he had lost after taking the opening set. With the temperature dropping as the sun started to set, Nadal's usually devastating top spin was less effective and top seed Djokovic started an unlikely comeback after losing the first five games to win 3-6 6-3 7-6(4) 6-2.

  • Hunter McGrady caught COVID-19 during her pregnancy: ‘I’m trying to find those silver linings’

    The mom-to-be has had a tough pregnancy.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she doesn't believe in the 'so-called science' of evolution

    "I don't believe in evolution," Greene said while in conversation with ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon. "I believe in God."

  • Congress to probe 'rogue' actions of Trump's Justice Dept, Pelosi says

    The U.S. Congress will probe "rogue" actions by the Justice Department during former President Donald Trump's term, including its move to seize the communications records of Democratic lawmakers, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday. That review will run in parallel with an investigation by the department's own internal watchdog https://www.reuters.com/world/us/white-house-denounces-trump-attorney-generals-reported-actions-democrats-phone-2021-06-11 into its moves to subpoena phone records of Representatives Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, as part of a probe into leaks of classified information.