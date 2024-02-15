SOMERSET ― After 31 years as the owner of the Giant Eagle at 4192 Glades Pike, Sissy Baker has decided to retire from the supermarket business. As a result, the Glades Pike Giant Eagle will close on March 9.

Baker has more than 51 years of service in the supermarket industry. She purchased the Glades Pike Giant Eagle in 1993.

“I greatly enjoyed the many years spent serving guests, and thank them for their patronage,” Baker said in a press release. “I am especially appreciative of the dedication of the team members who have brought this store to life every day, helping meet the needs of those across the Somerset community.”

The announcement has left the patrons concerned.

As Jason Rock, of Bakersville, loaded groceries in his truck Wednesday, said, "It sucks! This is convenient for people out this way. Now we'll have to go into town to get groceries. This has been convenient for a lot of people."

Another shopper, Terry Kreger, of Somerset, said he lives by Maple Ridge School and the store "is convenient. They have most of everything I want. I understand it because there are not too many people who come here. Nobody wants to lose their jobs. I'll miss it."

Dan Weaver, of Somerset said, "It's a shame we had no notice. It got dropped on everybody's laps with two-weeks' notice."

The property is owned by Gibraltar Management Co., Tarrytown, New York. The Daily American reached out for a comment on plans for the site, but had not received a response by press time.

All interested Glades Pike Giant Eagle employees will be offered employment at other area stores, including the Giant Eagle at 1606 North Center Ave., Somerset, according to the press release.

Giant Eagle Inc., a supermarket chain, was founded in 1918 in Pittsburgh, and incorporated on Aug. 31, 1931.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Glades Pike Giant Eagle to close