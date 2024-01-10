Gladiator got 'goosebumps' at return of TV show

Stars of the new Gladiators TV show have shared their joy at being involved in the programme's revival.

Alex Gray, from Bishop Auckland in County Durham, and Matty Campbell, from Middlesbrough, will be competing against contenders from around the country when the show returns to screens this weekend.

Both men have been given new Gladiator names: Alex is Apollo and Matty is Bionic.

Alex said he had been "absolutely mad" for Gladiators since he was a child, adding he still got "goosebumps" when he saw the arena for the first time.

"All plans were cancelled for the Saturdays that Gladiators was on TV as there would be absolute hell to pay if me and my brothers couldn’t watch it," he said.

The 6ft 6in (198cm) former Premiership rugby player also played American football in the NFL after he was scouted for the Atlanta Falcons.

Alex Gray is Apollo

"Everyone watching will be very happy to know that this series of Gladiators has a very similar feel to the original show, but with an extreme facelift," he said.

"Audiences are going to be blown away by how cool it all is."

Matty Campbell, who is also 6ft 6in (198cm), was given the name Bionic due to his strength as a bodybuilder.

He said: "Never in a million years did I expect to get the call to be a Gladiator, it's a feeling that’ll never sink in.

"I’m just a normal lad from Teesside."

While Bionic will be competing first and foremost against the contenders, he also discovered a rivalry with referee Mark Clattenburg.

Matty Campbell is known as Bionic in the Gladiator arena

Matty said: "Me and Mark have a fun, love-hate relationship because he's a Newcastle lad and I'm from Middlesbrough and the whole football rivalry, especially with him being a former ref."

Clattenburg was born in Consett, County Durham, and was a made a Premier League referee in 2004 before becoming a FIFA-listed referee in 2006.

He said: "When I watched the show back in the '90s everyone knew who the referee was - John Anderson.

"To get the call to say I was going to be the new referee on Gladiators was such an amazing thing and probably one of the best things I've ever done in my life."

The series will be hosted by father-son team Bradley and Barney Walsh.

Watch Gladiators on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Saturday 13 January at 17:50 GMT.

Follow BBC North East on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.