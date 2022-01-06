A gladiator, an Olympian and a shaman: Here are people with ties to Arizona who face charges in Capitol riot

A photograph from a "statement of facts" filed by an FBI agent after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal officials allege Olympian Klete Keller was among the crowd.

At least nine people with ties to Arizona face federal charges related to last year's U.S. Capitol riot.

The group includes a Cottonwood man dressed as a gladiator who the FBI says lives with his mom, a three-time Olympic swimmer who wore his Olympics team training jacket into the Capitol and yelled "(expletive) Nancy Pelosi!" and a self-described shaman whose bare chest and horned hat became synonymous with the Capitol rampage.

Where are they now, a year later?

The self-described shaman has been sentenced to 42 months in prison. Three others — the man dressed as a gladiator, the Olympic swimmer and a 25-year-old military veteran who claims he is being politically prosecuted — have indicated they plan to plead guilty in exchange for prosecutors dropping some of their federal charges.

In total, federal prosecutors have charged more than 700 people from nearly every state after a crowd of protesters turned violent on Jan. 6, 2021, stormed the historic building and sent lawmakers scrambling for shelter. The insurrection delayed Congress from certifying the presidential election of Democrat Joe Biden. The criminal cases are slowly making their way through the federal court system as the sheer number of cases and the COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays.

Here are those with Arizona ties:

1. Jake Angeli, also known as Jacob Chansley, also known as the 'QAnon shaman'

Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

The Phoenix resident was photographed inside the Capitol where he briefly took the Senate dais, wearing a fur hat topped with buffalo horns and wielding a spear. Tattoos covered his bare chest. His face was painted red, white and blue.

Prosecutors say he took pictures of himself on the dais once occupied by Vice President Mike Pence and refused to move when asked to do so by law enforcement. Instead, he stated that “Mike Pence is a f----ing traitor” and wrote a note that said, “It’s Only A Matter of Time. Justice Is Coming!” He used a bullhorn to call others up to the dais.

Story continues

Angeli, who advertised himself as a voice-over actor and sold online courses in shamanistic studies, was charged under his legal name, Jacob Anthony Chansley.

An initial pretrial services report suggested Angeli be released while awaiting trial. But a Phoenix magistrate judge ordered him held partly because his adherence to QAnon showed a detachment from reality.

After he complained about the jail food, he was transferred to another facility that could offer him an all-organic diet in keeping with his professed religious belief as a self-studied shaman.

Before his November sentencing, the 34-year-old told the court he accepted responsibility for his crime. But he said he was not a danger to society.

"I may be guilty of this crime, absolutely," he said. "But I am in no way, shape or form a dangerous criminal. I'm not a domestic terrorist. I'm not an insurrectionist.

"I'm a good man who broke the law," he said.

He pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony, and was sentenced to 41 months in prison after prosecutors say he played a key role by goading on the crowd through shouts blasted from his megaphone.

Angeli, in a recent telephone interview with Inside Edition from federal prison in Oklahoma, was asked whether he had any regrets about participating on Jan. 6. He said he regrets not working to make sure there was more peace that day.

"Had I known what was going to happen, I would have stepped in before any barricades were breached. I actually tried to — on more than one occasion — tried to calm the crowd. But it just didn't work," he said.

In response to a question that many people see him as "the face of Jan. 6" and are appalled, he said:

"That's something that the media made me," he told Inside Edition. "I didn't make myself anything."

Angeli's mother, Martha Chansley, was also interviewed by Inside Edition, said she is standing by her son. She said President Trump invited everyone to go to the Capitol that day.

"I feel really passionate about how wrong I think it is that he is even doing any time at all," she said.

2. Tim Gionet, an internet livestreamer known as 'Baked Alaska'

Tim "Baked Alaska" Gionet livestreams from Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, 2021, the night before the U.S. Capitol riot.

The internet livestreamer Tim Gionet, who a former colleague and New York Times columnist later described as drawing attention online "for being a violent white nationalist," shot live video for 27 minutes inside the Capitol.

Video shows the 33-year-old former Queen Creek resident wandering through Congressional offices, encouraging people not to leave and cursing at law enforcement.

A federal complaint alleges Gionet and a crowd can be seen in the Capitol chanting, "Patriots are in control" and "1776 will commence again."

He has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

At the time of his arrest, Gionet listed as his residence a home owned by his parents in Queen Creek. Recent court filings say he is leasing a residence in Clearwater, Florida.

His attorney has argued in court records the livestreamer was acting as a member of the press when he entered the Capitol.

"He did not arrive in Washington DC with an agenda other than to film what was taking place," Zachary Thornley, his attorney, wrote to the court.

He said video footage will show Gionet did not engage in violence and told others not to break or vandalize anything. He said Gionet left the building when he was told to go. His next federal court hearing is on Jan. 13.

Since his arrest, Gionet has had numerous interactions with law enforcement and has twice been threatened by judges with possible detention while he awaits federal trial.

In a separate criminal case, a Scottsdale City Court judge in October found Gionet guilty of assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass — all misdemeanors — after police say he refused to leave a Scottsdale bar and pepper-sprayed a security guard in December 2020.

Gionet and his attorney described the confrontation at Giligin's Bar in Old Town Scottsdale as self-defense. The prosecutor portrayed him as an attention-seeker desperate for internet clicks. A sentencing hearing has been set for Jan. 13 on the city charges.

3. Olympian and former Arizonan Klete Derik Keller

U.S. swimmer Klete Keller from Phoenix shows off his bronze medal in the men's 400m freestyle final at the Sydney International Aquatic Centre at the Olympics in September 2000.

Klete Keller pleaded guilty in September to one of seven federal charges he was facing related to the U.S. Capitol riot.

The 39-year-old Keller acknowledged unlawfully entering the Capitol and pleaded guilty to one felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding. He agreed to cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation into the Capitol riot and pay $2,000 toward damage that happened during the riot. The sentencing guidelines for the obstruction charge range from 21 to 27 months. He also may be subject to a fine of $10,000 to $95,000.

A federal complaint says Keller was photographed inside the Capitol during the riot, wearing a dark-colored jacket with "USA" down the sleeves and a U.S. Olympic Team patch on the front.

A photograph from a "statement of facts" filed by an FBI agent after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal officials allege Olympian Klete Keller was among the crowd.

As part of his plea agreement, Keller admitted to spending a little less than one hour inside the Capitol with the intent of "stopping or delaying" Congress' certification of the Electoral College vote. He also confirmed that he yelled "(expletive) Nancy Pelosi!" and "(expletive) Chuck Schumer!" while inside. He admitted he avoided attempts by law enforcement officers to escort him out of the building.

Keller acknowledged taking pictures and video while in the Capitol, then destroying the phone and memory card that contained those materials within 48 hours. He said he threw away the Team USA jacket.

He is unlikely to be sentenced before March because prosecutors say they want him to continue cooperating with their investigation. Prosecutors say Keller was at the Capitol at a "crucial time" to the investigation between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, where there were hundreds of individuals around him. They are hoping his observations will aid the government's investigation.

"He has been cooperating. He will continue to cooperate," Keller's attorney, Edward MacMahon Jr. told a judge at a December court hearing.

Keller most recently has been living in Colorado Springs. He is a 2000 graduate of Arcadia High School and trained at the Phoenix Swim Club. The three-time Olympic swimmer earned two gold medals in the 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics.

4. Nathan Wayne Entrekin, who dressed in a gladiator costume

A photo of Nathan Entrekin dressed in a gladiator costume during the raid on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was included in an affidavit from the FBI filed with a criminal complaint against him.

Nathan Wayne Entrekin, of Cottonwood, was arrested by FBI agents in July. According to the federal complaint, Entrekin told agents he made the over 2,200-mile trip to Washington, D.C., in his car after feeling that President Donald Trump had called him to the speech and rally.

The FBI says he appears to have made the videos for his mother "with whom he lives in Cottonwood." He explained in videos he was portraying Captain Moroni, a figure from the Book of Mormon who led battles to defend democracy.

Entrekin, 48, described heading up the Capitol steps as a good workout, in a video quoted by the FBI.

“I made it Mom. I made it to the top,” he said in a video, as he showed the crowd from his vantage point on the upper level of the west side of the Capitol. “Mom, look, I made it to the top, to the top here. Look at all the patriots here. Haha, if I can make it up that, anybody can.”

A photo of Nathan Entrekin dressed in a gladiator costume during the raid on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was included in an affidavit from the FBI filed with a criminal complaint against him.

Later, he is seen inside the Capitol, telling mother on video, "I'm inside. I'm inside."

Entrekin faces federal charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct. He told FBI agents he was unaware that he was not allowed to enter the Capitol. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Court records indicate a plea agreement may be in the works. A court hearing has been set for Jan. 14.

5. and 6. Felicia and Cory Konold, a brother and sister from Tucson

Federal prosecutors say Felicia and Cory Konold were part of a group that stormed past police and into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Felicia and Cory Konold were part of a group that stormed past police, according to a federal complaint. All six defendants are facing multiple felony charges, including civil disorder, disorderly conduct, obstruction of an official proceeding and entering a restricted building.

They were identified through social media posts and videos, according to prosecutors.

Court documents say Felicia Konold was seen on the day of the riot with the leaders of the Proud Boys, an extremist group with ties to white nationalism. The federal complaint alleges she was part of a group march led by the Proud Boys along Constitution Avenue, where members could be heard shouting chants such as, "Whose streets? Our streets."

Investigators allege she was part of a group that moved to the front of a crowd during an initial confrontation with law enforcement on Capitol grounds shortly before 1 p.m. that day.

Within minutes, the crowd overwhelmed U.S. Capitol police officers, overturned metal barricades and moved toward the Capitol. The federal complaint alleges that Felicia and Cory Konold moved past the barrier and were "at or near" the front of the crowd when approaching the next barrier. This police line was soon overwhelmed.

Prosecutors say a photo appears to show Felicia Konold and two others using their hands and bodies to disrupt or dismantle metal barriers used as crowd control.

An attorney for the Konolds said the siblings only intended to attend President Trump's speech. He described Felicia as a single mother of a young child who suffers from chronic effects of a traumatic brain injury. He described Cory as an avowed Democrat, who joined his big sister to sightsee and hear the president speak.

Felicia Konold has an active Instagram account where she has chronicled the birth of her second child in October and will sometimes mention her legal issues related to the riot. She described the last year as the most traumatic and isolating of her life.

The Konolds' next court hearing is March 2.

7. Micajah Joel Jackson, a Phoenix military veteran who wore an arm band from the Proud Boys

A federal complaint alleges that Arizona resident Micajah Joel Jackson, highlighted in the red box, walked with a group of individuals led by Proud Boys organizer Joe Biggs, toward the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

A federal complaint alleges photographs show Micajah Joel Jackson walking on the day of the riot near the Washington Monument with members of the Proud Boys, a far-right group with a history of violent confrontations. As the group neared the Capitol, the government claims Jackson walked next to an individual who yelled through a bullhorn, "Whose streets?" The group responded by yelling back, "Our streets."

Jackson, who was 25 years old at the time of his arrest, was photographed wearing an orange armband. The complaint alleges Jackson admitted to FBI agents that the Proud Boys from Arizona gave him the armband. He has denied being affiliated with the group.

The federal complaint said Jackson was part of a group that breached police barricades and flooded into the plaza. Videos and photos appear to show Jackson inside Capitol hallways.

Jackson, in an interview with FBI agents in March, said he "did not know and was not associated with the Proud Boys prior to January 6, 2021." He told FBI agents he just wanted to meet up with other people from Arizona.

He told The Arizona Republic in May that he is being politically prosecuted and that he didn't do anything violent. He said he decided to go to the rally because he has a strong interest in politics, government and American history.

"I expose political propaganda. I just wanted to go to document, research and interview," he said.

Jackson was charged with misdemeanors of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct.

As a condition of his release from jail, Jackson promised a federal court judge he would not associate with the Proud Boys. In September, Jackson was among several dozen people who gathered on the lawn of the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix for a "Justice for January 6" rally, which was attended by self-described Proud Boys.

Micajah Jackson speaks to a crowd during a J6 rally at the Arizona Capitol on Sept. 25, 2021.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, he pled guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The maximum sentence would be six months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. He also has agreed to cooperate with the government in its investigation into the riot and pay $500 toward building damages.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 25.

8. Ryan Scott Zink, son of Arizona congressional candidate Jeff Zink

Ryan Scott Zink, a 32-year-old resident of Lubbock, Texas, is facing federal charges of obstructing an official proceeding and knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A federal complaint says Ryan Zink took video on his cell phone of him saying, "We've knocked down the gates! We're storming the Capitol! You can't stop us!" The video shows him pushing through the crowd toward the front of the Capitol, according to a federal complaint. He turns the camera back on himself and says, "We've stormed the Capitol. There's thousands of us here. They can't stop us all!"

A search warrant for a review of Zink's social-media accounts confirmed his presence inside the Capitol, according to the federal complaint.

In one private Facebook message, he allegedly wrote, "Broke down the doors pushed Congress out of session" and that "I took two flash bangs I'm ok." In another post after the riot, he wrote that: "They are trying to charge us with sedition they will have to kill me I'm not coming quietly."

Ryan Zink's father, Jeff, is a Republican candidate for Arizona's 7th Congressional District, which includes large portions of Phoenix and east Glendale and is represented by Democrat Ruben Gallego.

In a video on his campaign website, Jeff Zink said he was in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 and condemns the violence that took place. He says that the government is suppressing First Amendment rights and not allowing people to speak out.

He claims his son was with him "100% of the time on Jan. 6" and merely took video of others. He said his son lost his job and his home because of the arrest and was jailed for six weeks until an attorney got him out.

Ryan Zink's next court appearance is on Jan. 18.

9. James Burton McGrew, identified him by his "King James" belly tattoo

The FBI says police officer body camera footage showed a tattoo on James Burton McGrew's stomach when he raised his shirt while inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The 39-year-old James Burton McGrew faces multiple felony charges, including engaging in physical violence in a restricted building and using a deadly or dangerous weapon to assault police. He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say he was staying with his sister in Glendale at the time of his arrest. Court records indicate he had also recently spent time in Biloxi, Mississippi, and Vista, California.

Court records say McGrew's mother was interested in attending the "Stop the Steal" rally and had planned to attend with a friend. But those plans fell through, so McGrew accompanied his mother to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

The two became separated when law enforcement agents sprayed tear gas outside the Capitol. His mother — who is 5-feet-2-inches tall and 105 pounds — retreated and climbed scaffolding to avoid being trampled, according to court records.

McGrew's attorney, John Pierce, says in court documents that his client became trapped in the crowd leading to a tunnel entrance and was unable to retreat. So he made his way forward.

The federal complaint said McGrew aggressively approached law enforcement officers, yelling “We’re coming in here, whether you like it or not” and “Fight with us, not against us.” Body cameras reportedly show McGrew inside the Capitol Rotunda at 3:05 p.m. while law enforcement tried to push the rioters back.

Video footage from a body camera worn by police officers shows McGrew inside the U.S. Capitol and captures him lifting his white T-shirt to display a large tattoo across his stomach that says "King James."

The federal complaint alleges McGrew was pushed back with the crowd and lunged forward to strike a law enforcement officer. He retreated as officers yelled at the crowd to move back. But within seconds, the complaint alleged, McGrew disobeyed the commands and moved forward.

He screamed at officers, according to the federal complaint. When one officer told him to “Just leave, just leave man," McGrew screamed back, “You leave. You leave. This is our house."

The federal complaint says law enforcement tried to move people toward the door, using batons and telling them to "move back." McGrew allegedly struck another officer and lunged for his baton.

Court records indicate McGrew has been in jail since his arrest. Pierce, his attorney, has argued unsuccessfully for his release.

Pierce says in court documents that McGrew is a U.S. Marine and a combat veteran of the Iraq War. He suffered a concussion in 2005 when the Humvee he was traveling in was blown up by a bomb. He was medically discharged in 2007 with 60% hearing loss and continues to have medical problems potentially related to his injuries.

His attorney says there is no evidence McGrew coordinated or was part of a group on Jan. 6. He acknowledges his client entered the Capitol but did not break in or damage anything. There is no evidence regarding his alleged use of a pole in assaulting a police officer, his attorney says, and no evidence that he "lunged" at officers or threatened anyone with violence.

McGrew's next court hearing is on Jan. 24.

Republic reporter Richard Ruelas and USA TODAY Network contributed to this story.

Reach the reporter at anne.ryman@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8072. Follow her on Twitter @anneryman.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Who was charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot? Here are the Arizonans