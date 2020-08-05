Gladstone: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The McLean, Virginia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $2.2 million, or 10 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 12 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $2.1 million, or 10 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust specializing in farmland posted revenue of $12.6 million in the period.

The company's shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.27, an increase of 42% in the last 12 months.

