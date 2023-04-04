Gladstone man dies of self-inflicted gunshot during armed standoff Monday, police say

A 42-year-old Gladstone man died Monday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during an armed standoff that began with a domestic disturbance call, according to police.

Officers were dispatched around 1:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Northeast 75th Terrace on a reported domestic disturbance, Capt. Karl Burris of Gladstone police said in a statement. The call concerned a woman and a man, who police said was armed with a gun.

After the officers arrived, police said the woman exited the residence while the man remained inside. A tactical response team with the Clay County Sheriff’s department was called in along with other area law enforcement agencies.

Hours later, officers entered the home to find the man dead of an apparent gunshot wound, Burris said. Further details of his identity, including his name, were being withheld by police Monday night.

No other injuries were reported by police.

Gladstone detectives were investigating the death and the initial call for service. Further information was not immediately available from police.