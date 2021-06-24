Gladstone man faces federal charges of possessing, producing child porn: court records

A Gladstone man is accused of possessing and manufacturing child pornography after federal agents searched his home last week and discovered hundreds of photos and videos on his electronic devices, including one showing the violent sexual exploitation of a toddler.

Joshua Paul Goodspeed, 45, is facing two felony charges in federal court related to child pornography, according to court records. He allegedly admitted during an interview he possessed and created some images, telling FBI agents he had “an addiction” to child pornography.

The FBI started investigating Goodspeed after an email address linked to him was observed downloading child pornography videos. Agents were given permission to search his residence and executed the search warrant on June 16 after he returned home from his job as a long-distance truck driver, court records said.

During the search, agents allegedly found Goodspeed in the basement bathroom of his residence attempting to delete applications used for viewing and sharing child pornography. Diagnostics were performed on his Apple iPhone, his personal computer and an external hard drive where additional evidence of his alleged crimes were found, court records said.

Goodspeed and his wife resided in a home with two minor daughters and another adult daughter. Goodspeed adopted all three after marrying his wife roughly 10 years ago and all moved into his residence around 2012.

During the investigation, the couple allegedly admitted to taking nude photographs of unnamed children they “had access to” beginning sometime around 2012.

Included in the report by federal investigators are additional allegations of Goodspeed touching one minor girl while she was sleeping. Another picture reportedly found by investigators showed his wife kissing a nude minor girl and sending the photograph to him while he was traveling.

Goodspeed allegedly admitted in an interview with investigators that he had illicit pictures of minor girls on his devices and told them some were taken as he was attempting to get his household to embrace “the nudist lifestyle.”