Gladstone man killed in I-70 crash near Odessa

ODESSA, Mo. — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Lafayette County, Missouri.

The crash was reported just after 4:30 a.m. on westbound I-70, just west of Odessa, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Driver fleeing police results in crash sending multiple to hospital

MSHP said the crash happened when the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado traveled off the roadway, overcorrected and overturned, ejecting the driver.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as 27-year-old Michael Davis, of Gladstone.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

The crash remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.